Morgan County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beverly, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beverly and Lowell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Franklin, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Franklin; Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Northeastern Pickaway County in central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pickerington, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Lancaster, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Baltimore, Pleasantville, Obetz, Royalton, Lithopolis, Amanda, Thurston, Carroll, Fairfield County Airport, US Route 22 at State Route 159, Slate Run Metro Park, Clearport, Dumontville and Blacklick Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

