ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department Urged to Investigate Violence Against Pro-Life Advocates

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xglDq_0gIr1ELu00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent out an appointed letter, along with his other 18 state counterparts to Attorney General Merrick Garland persuading him to take strong action to recent terrorist acts that were targeted against anti-abortion organizations.

POLITICS: Joe Manchin to vote against President Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday

“Since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade , the charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked and terrorized almost daily. Access to justice cannot turn on partisan affiliation. We as Attorneys General are calling on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, writing his concerns about the abhorrent acts of terrorism

The attacks happened last month, but still the FBI has yet to investigate them, saying last week they would open an investigation.

UPDATE: Kids among injured in Montgomery Co. crash involving passenger vans, car on Route 460

The first group, noted in General Morrisey’s letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, which is a pro-choice group that has decided to declare “open season” on anti-abortion organizations or anything associated with them.

This group is considered dangerous because of their tactics to urge their members “to paint, to burn, to cut, [and] to jam” any type of pro-abortion centers and the people associated with them. This group is also infamous for causing attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” Attorney General Morrisey expressing his thoughts of concern.

Hopefully these investigations will be conducted soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

I-64 eastbound reopened after fatal accident

UPDATE: 11:34 AM, Thursday, June 23, 2022 | WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Both eastbound lanes of I-64 are back open after an earlier accident. The accident took place at mile marker 176.5 in the White Sulphur Springs area. The accident resulted in one death, and one other person being transported to the hospital […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

One dead, one injured after crash on I-64

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A crash that closed both eastbound lanes I-64 at mile marker 176.5 resulted in one death and one other person transported for injuries. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident on I-64 near the […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#Fbi#Justice Department Urged#U S Supreme Court#The Department Of Justice#Montgomery Co
WVNS

Roe V. Wade Overturned, WV Leaders react

CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Earlier today, June 24, 2022, the landmark legislation of Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. The law at the center of the Dobbs case Roe V. Wade was a Mississippi statute prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito released the below statement following the Supreme Court’s decision. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WVNS

Manchin and Capito release their statements on the safer communities act

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Yesterday, June 23, 2022, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, including statements from Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Joe Manchin on the legislation for the state of West Virginia. Recent worldwide shootings from a grocery a store in Buffalo, New York to an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas have […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Vigils across WV announced after SCOTUS decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy