A woman has told of her horror after she mistakenly flogged a set of first press vinyl records for less than £1 each.Rohan Mellor described the 60s and 70s records, sold to a man at the event in Rowsley, Derbyshire, on Sunday for £15.50 as “irreplacable”.The inherited collection, which Ms Mellor said was being stored by a relative while she moved house, included albums by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, David Bowie, AC/DC, The Clash and The Who.She said the relative taking care of the records, who had suffered a recent bereavement, had mixed up the precious albums with items...

SHOPPING ・ 31 MINUTES AGO