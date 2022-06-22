ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

OG&E donating fans to Fort Smith families

By Elena Ramirez
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gas & Electric Energy Corp . will donate 175 electric fans to seniors and low-income families starting at 8 a.m. June 23 at the Salvation Army of Fort Smith.

Electric fans will be donated to local nonprofits, senior and community centers, and organizations that work directly with those in need, according to the press release.

The program started in 2006 and has proved more than 16,000 fans to thousands of residents in the service area, according to the press release.

