Lily Anne Harrison revealed she is expecting her first child with Peter Facinelli at a panel, titled Behind-The-Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie, on Saturday. The Christmas Camp actress, 33, announced the exciting news by gushing she is 'very pregnant' at the convention in West Palm Beach, according to Us Weekly, just three weeks after stepping out with a visible baby bump this month Los Angeles.

