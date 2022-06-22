ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State receives $10K to support adult literacy

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) School of Lifelong Learning recently received a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation at the Continuing Education Learning Center (CELC).

This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs. It represents the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 29-year history

The adult education classes will provide adults the opportunity to earn a high school credential. It will also measure career and college readiness skills, which are the focus of today’s curriculum, and needed for success in both workforce and college programs.

The learners recruited for the program will be undereducated/unemployed/underemployed residents in the service delivery area in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties who seek to enhance their abilities through obtaining their HSED and improving their grade level in reading by 1.5 levels higher within 150 hours of instruction.

“Once again, we are humbled and appreciative of the assistance provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. They continue to support organizations such as our Continuing Education Learning Center and our activities to improve literacy in the Jackson Metro Area.  These efforts help improve Mississippi’s workforce, which may better the quality of life and the socioeconomic path of our communities,” said Director of the School of Lifelong Learning, Dr. Carlos Wilson.

