Brodheadsville, PA

Everyone Is Polish As The Poconos Celebrates Polish Day This Weekend

Pocono Update
 2 days ago

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc.

By Jared Acosta

Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen.

Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.

The Husaria Cup Duel Tournament is an armored combat sports event presented by Polish Living History, Inc. in collaboration with the Armored Combat Sports League. It is an armored combat sports event where individual fighters come from all over the USA to compete. Knights dress in full medieval-style armor to showcase their skills in the longsword, sword & shield, as well as the sword & buckler disciplines.

Polish Living History, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established to promote and educate about Polish, American, and World history by organizing living history events, exhibits, and other programs and services, according to their website.

The event will take place on June 25, 2022, from 12-7 PM at the Signature Training Academy, located at 137 Erin Lane in Brodheadsville, Pa 18322. Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-14. Entry is free for children ages 4 and under.

Whether you'd like to get dressed up and actively participate in the festivities, get up and dance, or just kick back and enjoy music, everyone is Polish on Polish Day. ZAPRASZAMY!

Learn more about Polish Living History from their website or Facebook page.

Learn more about Armored Combat Sports from their website or Facebook page.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

