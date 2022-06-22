ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Our longest day is behind us but our average temperature keeps rising. Here’s why.

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaEHT_0gIqzWxk00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Tuesday was the summer solstice and the first day of astronomical summer! The summer solstice is when the sun is highest in the sky and when we see the most hours of daylight throughout the year.

Here in Little Rock, we see 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight on our summer solstice. This is nearly 5 hours more daylight than we see on our winter solstice (December 21st).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04F76k_0gIqzWxk00
Hours of daylight throughout the year in Little Rock.

It would make sense to think more daylight would mean higher temperatures, and for the most part that is true. It is overall cooler in the winter when we have less daylight and warmer in the summer when we have more daylight.

But, when you look at the temperature data closely it isn’t the case. Just think about what the weather is like on the equinoxes. On the spring equinox March 21st we have 12 hours of daylight and our average high temperature is 65°, and on the fall equinox which also features 12 hours of daylight the average high temperature is 84°!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KV4j1_0gIqzWxk00
Average high temperatures in Little Rock throughout the year.

You can see from the graphic above, that the hottest temperatures occur during July and August, after the summer solstice.

Why is this?

It’s called seasonal lag. This lag is due to the heat capacity of Earth, or “the amount of heat needed to raise the Earths temperature.”

During the spring months the sun is heating up already cold oceans and cold ground. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of time to heat the Earth, and most of the suns energy in the spring is used up warming the earth. Think about the weather in May and July. During both months the sun is the same strength and at the same angle. The difference is, during May much of the suns energy is used to warm up the oceans and the ground, while in July the earth is alread warmed and the suns energy can be used for additional heating.

To sum it up, if you were looking from relief from the heat, you will need to wail until October!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

It’s been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain: Here’s why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Thursday, it has been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain. The last rainfall measured was on June 10th with just over half an inch collected. While there have been a few pop-up shower across the natural state in the last two weeks, most areas have remained completely dry while temperatures have sweltered.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Diesel prices in Arkansas reach new record high, gas price ticks down

Fuel prices across the country are still surging at record levels, and the Natural State is seeing new highs of its own. As of Thursday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Arkansas is $5.40, which is a record for the state. The current total is 7 cents higher than the average last week and 17 cents higher than the average a month ago.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Very, very hot!

Little Rock will have a high temperature of 99° this afternoon. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Milford Track is one of central Arkansas’s most hidden gems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s something special about finding hidden gems and that’s exactly what we did in this week’s edition of Eat It Up!. Milford Track is a quaint restaurant discreetly nestled in the Searcy Building at WestLake Corporate Park in West Little Rock. You won’t find any flashy signs or attention-grabbing markings, rather, it’s word-of-mouth that has grown this unique restaurant into what it is today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Pine Bluff woman hits record Natural State Jackpot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pine Bluff woman has won the biggest ever Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) prize of $520,000. Kashema Marks claimed her prize Thursday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. She purchased the winning $1 Quick Pick Natural State Jackpot ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app...
PINE BLUFF, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Jim Elder scholarship fund coming to an end after more than two decades

Saturday will mark 24 years since the death of legendary Arkansas sports broadcaster Jim Elder. He died unexpectedly on June 25, 1998 after returning home from anchoring his morning sportscasts on Little Rock radio station KARN and the Arkansas Radio Network. Elder’s death prompted an outpouring that led his daughter...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Solstice#Oceans#First Day Of Fall#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy