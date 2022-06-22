How Long Have Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Been Together?

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan will direct the pilot of 1883: Bass Reeves, the six-part limited series starring David Oyelowo as the legendary Wild West lawman. Sheridan cleared room in his busy schedule after the pilot script came in and Sheridan was so impressed that he called Oyelowo, who sparked to having him get behind the camera. “The reality is that [Taylor] is one of the best directors on the planet,” Oyelowo told Deadline. With Sheridan directing those two initial episodes, Oyelowo said, “We have to populate the show with a bunch of Black people...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO