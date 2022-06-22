ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Long Have Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Been Together?

By Kayla Rivera
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are well-known actors in the industry who also happen to be married. While Cohen is famous for his role in the 2006 film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," he's also appeared in several television shows and movies including...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Isla Fisher
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick': What Does Val Kilmer Do?

Top Gun: Maverick only includes two main stars from the 1986 original Top Gun: Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise. Kilmer has a surprisingly important role in the movie as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who is now a four-star admiral. Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski found a respectful way to incorporate Kilmer's real-life battle with throat cancer while making Iceman an important part of the movie. Spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick follow.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Friendship#Gq Magazine#Winnie The Pooh Happy
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan To Direct Pilot Of ‘Bass Reeves’; David Oyelowo Discusses Playing The Enslaved Man-Turned Legendary Lawman

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan will direct the pilot of 1883: Bass Reeves, the six-part limited series starring David Oyelowo as the legendary Wild West lawman. Sheridan cleared room in his busy schedule after the pilot script came in and Sheridan was so impressed that he called Oyelowo, who sparked to having him get behind the camera. “The reality is that [Taylor] is one of the best directors on the planet,” Oyelowo told Deadline. With Sheridan directing those two initial episodes, Oyelowo said, “We have to populate the show with a bunch of Black people...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Kravitz to Star in, Produce Heist Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ for Warners (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. has come out on top of a bidding war to pick up The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, a short story adaptation package that has Zoë Kravitz attached to star and produce. Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures, who recently produced the Chris Pine thriller All the Old Knives, will also produce, while the company’s Joanne Lee will executive produce.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Spira Nears Return as Warner Bros.' Business Affairs Chief (Exclusive)Carolyn Blackwood Exits Warner Bros. Amid Ongoing Shake-UpLooney Tunes Will Be Next Warner Bros. IP to Get NFT Treatment (Exclusive) Written by Leyna Krow, Sundance Kid is...
MOVIES
EW.com

Baz Luhrmann says he has a 4-hour cut of Elvis that includes Nixon meeting

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is due to hit theaters this summer, and the hotly-anticipated biopic promises to be a thorough explanation of the legend behind the King of Rock and Roll, played by Austin Butler. The director has described the film to EW as a "three-act pop culture opera," and it currently clocks in at more than two-and-a-half hours. But in a new interview with the Radio Times, Luhrmann explains that his original version of Elvis ran even longer.
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Collider

Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, and Josh Hutcherson Join 'Littlemouth' Sci-Thriller

Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Uses These Trademarks in Almost Every Movie

Tom Crusie has built a career of movie stardom that few could ever match. He got his start in the 80s with hit comedies such as Risky Business and All the Right Moves. It didn’t take long for Cruise to break out from the comedy bubble. Soon enough, he was starring in more dramatic fair. But he hit the big time when Top Gun came out in 1986. Ever since, Crusie has been flying high as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy