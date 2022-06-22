How Long Have Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Been Together?

Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).
