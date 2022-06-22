ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. legislators introduce bills to help residents at the pump, target price gouging

By Dennis Owens, Lauren Rude, George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMaQk_0gIqzTJZ00

(WHTM) — “Obscene and shameful.” That is how Pennsylvania House Democrats described oil company profits that have soared 300% in the last year while Pennsylvanians pay more and more at the pump.

State legislators have introduced a series of bills targeting what they call price gouging and price-fixing.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

One bill would not allow gas prices to increase more than once in a 24-hour period. Another would give the Attorney General more power to go after price gouging. At the moment, he can only do that during a state of emergency. A third bill would also give the AG more teeth to root out anti-trust violations and collusion to price gouge.

As of June 22, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania still hovers around $5 per gallon.

“Their pocketbooks and their wallets are running empty and we need to make sure their cup is runneth over and we need to do something about it,” said Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia).

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, a Democrat from Luzerne County, says 300% profits for oil companies is “totally unpatriotic.”

“It’s a shame that we actually have to find legislation to correct this,” said Pashinski. “Shame on them, shame on those companies.”

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

Some lawmakers say there’s enough evidence that large companies are “ripping off Pennsylvanians and colluding to raise praises.” Rep. Nick Pisciottano (D-Allegheny) says companies are raising prices “so they can squeeze every cent from you that they can.”

Suspending the 58 cent a gallon Pennsylvania state gas tax would mean less funding for state roads, bridges, and State Police.

“It isn’t a long term solution,” said Minority Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) “because we need that funding so we can keep safety on our highways.”

Republicans and conservative groups aren’t on board with the plan and are pointing to government spending and giveaways.

“Gas prices are up 64 percent since 2010,” said Nathan Benefield with the Commonwealth Foundation. “Government spending, state government spending is up 174%, so who’s really gouging Pennsylvanians?”

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for a three month suspension of the federal gas and diesel taxes.

The Democratic president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, and he delivered a public critique of the energy industry for prioritizing profits over production. It would take action by lawmakers in Washington and in statehouses across the country to actually bring relief to consumers.

“It doesn’t reduce all the pain but it will be a big help,” Biden said, using the bully pulpit when his administration believes it has run out of direct levers to address soaring gas prices. “I’m doing my part. I want Congress, states and industry to do their part as well.”

At issue is the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump when prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team

Biden’s push faces uphill odds in Congress, which must act in order to suspend the tax, and where many lawmakers, including some in his own party, have expressed reservations. Even many economists view the idea of a gas tax holiday with skepticism.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a noncommittal response to Biden’s proposal, saying she would look to see if there was support for it in Congress.

“We will see where the consensus lies on a path forward for the president’s proposal in the House and the Senate,” Pelosi said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

PA Gov. Race: Shapiro holds slim lead in latest AARP poll

(WHTM/TheHill) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) leads the Republican nominee, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, by three points, 49% to 46%, in the latest poll on the race for Pennsylvania governor. In the AARP poll Shapiro leads among likely voters aged 50 and older by 1 point, 48% to 47%. That puts Shapiro’s lead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
abc27 News

Former Baltimore Raven, TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies

(WHTM) – Former NFL defensive tackle and TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s passing on Wednesday, saying in a tweet he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation” and that Siragusa “squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55.” The news […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouge#Price Gouging#Gas Prices#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Pennsylvanians#Ag
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Denounces Controversial Senate Bill

The Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs denounced controversial Senate Bill 1278, alongside education and youth advocates today. Senate Bill 1278 was introduced on Friday, June 10, ​and approved by the Senate Education Committee yesterday. Similar to one passed in Florida earlier this year, it prohibits school personnel or third parties from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade 3 without parental consent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf promises veto on Pennsylvania 'Don't Say Gay' bill

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced two bills that have drawn comparisons to Florida's "parental rights" law. The proposed bills would limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in the classroom for certain grade levels. Supporters of the proposed law have raised concerns about age-inappropriate discussions in schools. Governor Tom Wolf has said should the bills reach his desk, he will veto them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Senate
abc27 News

Local, state officials and stakeholders react to abortion ruling

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) essentially overruled the long-standing federal protections for abortion — with the ruling, states now may choose to set their own rules for abortions, including outright bans. The published opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization from Justice Samuel Alito noted, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

PA Sen. race: National Education Association endorses Fetterman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After receiving support from the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the National Education Association (NEA) has endorsed candidate John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania’s soon-to-be-open Senate seat. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. “John Fetterman is a proven […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting York County this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township. The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person every day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26. To meet and greet the horses, check out the public […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy