Escanaba, MI

Missoula Children’s Theater travels to Escanaba

By Grace Blair
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in the Escanaba area are working to put on a full play in just one week. Missoula Children’s Theater travels to all 50 states and around the world working with kids for one week. At the...

WLUC

Gwinn Fun Daze Courtesy of the Gwinn Lions Club

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Lions Club is raising money for the local community through Gwinn Fun Daze. The event will be at Nordeen Park and Gwinn High School on June 25th, starting at 10 a.m. For more information click here.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming nonprofit is presenting an afternoon of history this weekend. The Ishpeming Area Historical Society will host a Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser Sunday. The tour will showcase homes, buildings, and gardens of historical significance in Ishpeming. Ishpeming natives and visitors will have the...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Row the Spark takes to Lake Superior for Art Week in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership and the Marquette Yacht Club gave people a chance to get involved in water science during Art Week Friday. Using the community-built rowing skiff, the Spark and the Lark, members of the partnership took folks out onto Lake Superior to gather some water samples. The theme of Art Week this year is water and what it represents.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Cinemas celebrates arcade opening in lobby

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township movie theater celebrated Friday by opening up its arcade machines in the main lobby. The Lake Superior Community Partnership held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Nearly a dozen arcade games are now available to play in the lobby of Marquette Cinemas. The President of Thomas Theater Group, Tom Andes said the arcade brings more entertainment to the cinema.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Art for All’ show returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tents are going up and art is on display ahead of Saturday’s “Art for All” show in Iron Mountain. This is the 55th year artists have gathered to sell their work. “Our artists are from Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. A lot of...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

The Nifty 250 presses on across the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for sexual assault survivors. The Women’s Center is about halfway through the Nifty 250 campaign. Formerly known as 100 good men, the Nifty 250 is one of two fundraising events the Women’s Center hosts. It runs from June 6 until July 6. So far, the Women’s Center has received about half of its goal but still needs help crossing the finish line.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

GINCC Kid’s Carnival draws big crowd Wednesday night

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce held their kid’s carnival Wednesday evening as a kick-off to the summer season. The free event took place in the parking lot of River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming. It featured games, a dunk tank with a chance to...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Second annual Presque Isle Art Fair held as Art Week continues in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week in Marquette continues with the Presque Isle Art Fair Thursday. The Studio Gallery showcased more than 20 local artists and their work. The fair was a chance to meet, greet and support the Marquette artists in the community. From jewelry, pottery, photography to paintings, host Niikah Hatfield says events like this bring the artists and community together.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MARESA helps Bay Cliff Health Camp clean grounds

Tammy builds a chair planter live on set and plans to auction it off at Gwinn Fun Days Saturday. Tammy of Foxy Flowers explains the best way to put together a planter arrangement. Upper Michigan Today - June 24 - Part 2. Updated: 9 hours ago. Tammy Wills of Foxy...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

NTN kicks off Marquette Trails Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hikers, runners and bikers are raising funds for their trails this weekend. The Noquemanon Trail Network is hosting the Marquette Trails Festival. The celebration features nine different events, including mountain bike and trail running races as well as hiking and youth events. All proceeds from the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Staying Charitable during Economic Hardship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a hard time economically, maybe even for you. Luckily Carie Detmers and the Marquette County Salvation Army is always ready to help. Carie said volunteers are very important now that the Salvation Army is returning to in-person services. If you’re looking for help or...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UPAWS and Cognition celebrate release of new beer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company has canned its first beer, and Friday night was the release party for it. It’s through a partnership with the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. UPAWS held the “name a beer after your pet” contest. The winners were announced in 2019, but...
ISHPEMING, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
WLUC

Holy Cross hosts 17th annual Cemetery Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette cemetery hosted a tour through history. Holy Cross Cemetery’s 17th annual Cemetery Walk was Thursday. The theme this year was Railroad Connections. The tour highlighted people connected to the railroads, including Joseph LaFave, who worked for the Duluth, South Shore and the Atlantic Railway (DSS&A) for 57 years, and Timothy Patenaude, the “Human Adding Machine.”
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Faith leaders learn more about suicide prevention at Marquette church

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Faith leaders and community members met Friday morning to become more equipped for suicide prevention and support. Upper Michigan faith leaders attended “Soul Shop” at the Messiah Lutheran Church. An event sponsored by the Michigan chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (ASFP). The chapter’s Area Director Anne Perry said the faith community has unique opportunities to reach out to people who are struggling with mental health.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Golfers support NMU arts and athletics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed off to support NMU’s Athletic and Theater Departments. Northern Michigan University’s 4th annual Arts and Athletics Golf Outing was Thursday. Over 45 teams of 4 golfers played a scramble with a shotgun start at noon. Proceeds from the event went to the...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Bark River: Welch’s Elk Farm

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Believe it or not, many elk call Bark River home at Welch’s Elk Farm. “We started back in 1992,” said Karen Welch. “How we actually got going on it, we flew to Las Vegas for a fun trip and we were at a show out there and we ended up sitting at a table with who ended up being the North American Elk Breeders Association, the president. And so we got interested like, ‘Oh, that sounds like a fun thing to do.’ Anyway, so we came home, made all the fences, went down and took classes on that in Lower Michigan. By November, this was in March when we went, by November, we were all ready to get our elk.”
BARK RIVER, MI
WLUC

North of the 45th art exhibition returns this summer to NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual art exhibition is back this summer in the DeVos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University. For the 15th year, the museum is hosting the North of the 45th Exhibition. It is a juried art exhibit featuring pieces from Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota artists from north of the 45th Parallel.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP health groups hold first-ever health care worker summit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, healthcare groups from around the U.P. gathered in Marquette Thursday to discuss how to address the demand for healthcare workers. The summit was organized in part by Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health and Michigan Works. NMU Center for Rural Health...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan-based helicopter company now has a new owner. Enstrom Helicopter Company originally filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. But, after a previous buyer backed out, a Fort Wayne, Indiana Native Chuck Surack purchased the company in May. “I’ve been a big fan and follower...
MENOMINEE, MI

