Missoula Children’s Theater travels to Escanaba

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Believe it or not, many elk call Bark River home at Welch’s Elk Farm. “We started back in 1992,” said Karen Welch. “How we actually got going on it, we flew to Las Vegas for a fun trip and we were at a show out there and we ended up sitting at a table with who ended up being the North American Elk Breeders Association, the president. And so we got interested like, ‘Oh, that sounds like a fun thing to do.’ Anyway, so we came home, made all the fences, went down and took classes on that in Lower Michigan. By November, this was in March when we went, by November, we were all ready to get our elk.”

BARK RIVER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO