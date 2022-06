WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo joined a crowd on the steps of City Hall Friday to sign this year’s Pride Month proclamation. “This is a community that is about diversity and inclusion and I just wanted to share it with all of the citizens that showed up here today how important those citizens are to our community and let them know that the mayor and the city council and the city government stands behind them,” Saffo said.

