Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Recap: A Rematch Worth Waiting For

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi.As Obi-Wan Kenobi completes its fantastic season, "Part VI" stunned viewers with another lightsaber duel between Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) and his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). On a deserted planet, Obi-Wan lures Vader and the Empire away from the escaping rebels. Determined to eliminate his former master, Vader takes a ship and chases down Kenobi and the Jedi and Sith Lord begin their fight. This is definitely not the first time they've fought, and it definitely won't be the last, but even knowing that both Kenobi and Vader are destined to survive this encounter, the scene is still nerve-wracking. At the climax, Darth Vader's helmet is damaged and, torn open, it reveals a fragment of Anakin Skywalker's face. This final scene will be familiar for the fans of Star Wars Rebels, who saw an almost identical scene in the finale of Season 2 of Rebels, "Twilight of the Apprentice."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO