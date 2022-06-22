ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Recap: A Rematch Worth Waiting For

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+, and it delivered an epic ending. In last week's episode, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) helped The Path escape Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) grasp, and Reva (Moses Ingram) went up against the Sith Lord after it was revealed she was a youngling who...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

After six epic episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up its first season. You’ve watched Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). You’ve seen Reva (Moses Ingram) battle her inner demons. And you’ve even seen Young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) fall asleep, something he has done multiple times throughout the series, the poor kid just gets tuckered out, you know?
MOVIES
The Independent

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars fans left ‘speechless’ after shock cameo in finale

Star Wars fans were left stunned by a shock cameo in the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi.The sixth and final episode of the Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday (22 June), and saw Ewan McGregor’s Jedi’s cat-and-mouse tussle with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) come to a head.Spoilers follow for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale...At one point in the episode, Obi-Wan is visited by his old master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), taking the form of a force ghost.Neeson has not reprised the role of Qui-Gon since originating it in 1999’s Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Fans were taken aback by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Ian Mcdiarmid
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi has created a Hayden Christensen problem

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 spoilers. In a recent interview with ET, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor revealed that "hundreds of people" showed up on set to see Hayden Christensen in costume as Darth Vader again. And even more tune in to the show each week for that exact purpose. But, in reality, Hayden doesn't appear much as Anakin at all. And he's not the only one in that Darth Vader suit either...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Explains Why Yoda Hasn't Appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Until the time is right, disappear we will," says Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And disappear, they have. After they fail to destroy the Sith Lords Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Yoda and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) retreat into exile: Yoda to the swamps of Dagobah, and Obi-Wan to the sands of Tatooine. By the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi — beginning a decade after the events of Sith — "Ben" Kenobi is the silent and solitary guardian of a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), twin brother of Alderaan's Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Deborah Chow Talks Telling New Stories With Legacy Characters

As the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi reaches its end, one thing that has been clear from the outset is that the show benefited from a single, unified directorial vision. The woman behind that vision is director Deborah Chow, who oversaw all six parts of the series that followed Jedi-in-exile Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) fighting to protect the children of his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jedi Temple#Star Destroyer
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi's Finale Draws Deep Parallels to a Pivotal 'Star Wars Rebels' Episode

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi.As Obi-Wan Kenobi completes its fantastic season, "Part VI" stunned viewers with another lightsaber duel between Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) and his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). On a deserted planet, Obi-Wan lures Vader and the Empire away from the escaping rebels. Determined to eliminate his former master, Vader takes a ship and chases down Kenobi and the Jedi and Sith Lord begin their fight. This is definitely not the first time they've fought, and it definitely won't be the last, but even knowing that both Kenobi and Vader are destined to survive this encounter, the scene is still nerve-wracking. At the climax, Darth Vader's helmet is damaged and, torn open, it reveals a fragment of Anakin Skywalker's face. This final scene will be familiar for the fans of Star Wars Rebels, who saw an almost identical scene in the finale of Season 2 of Rebels, "Twilight of the Apprentice."
MOVIES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Really Blew the Ending

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show's biggest problem was its own existence, but it handled that problem brilliantly -- right up until the ending. I had a blast seeing grizzled Ewan McGregor take on terrifying Darth Vader in a pacy, action-packed Star Wars series, but in the episode 6 finale the whole thing just fizzled out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Beast

The Story Behind the Final Line in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequels were not well-received. It’s not something we need to rehash, but despite their critical reception—or maybe because of it—some of the best and longest-lasting memes that have come out of this galactic franchise stem from those early 2000s films. There’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious’ “Do it;” the tragedy of Darth Plageius the Wise; and there’s, of course, Anakin’s hatred for sand.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES
IGN

Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo Actor Reveals Why They Returned To Star Wars

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi!. Obi-Wan Kenobi just ended with an impressive cameo from a Star Wars legend. Of course, there have been nods and winks throughout the series. We’ve seen Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru on Tatooine while a young Princess Leia evades the Empire elsewhere. There was even a nod to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for fans of the video game.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Blew Up Its Good Will With One Insanely Silly Line

I was totally enchanted with Disney+‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi up until the finale. I could buy a retconned story where crumpled, middle-aged Ben Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) came to a young Princess Leia’s (Vivian Lyra Blair) rescue. I was fine with pitting Obi-Wan and his fallen apprentice Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) against each other in the time between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV – A New Hope. I even really liked new additions to the franchise like Tala (Indira Varma), Reva (Moses Ingram), and Lola. What broke me and my goodwill, though, was an insanely silly...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The White Lotus Star Breaks Silence on Season 2 Return

HBO is bringing sleeper hit series The White Lotus back for a second season, despite the Mike White project originally being billed as a one-season situation. The series is heading to a different White Lotus resort with a mostly different cast of characters, but one of the starts of Season 1 is taking the trip. Jennifer Coolidge is coming back to The White Lotus Season 2 to reprise her role as Tanya McQuold, who was on a mission in the first season to scatter her late mother's ashes.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Everything you need to know about that jaw-dropping Obi-Wan Kenobi finale cameo

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi has ended and with it comes a lot of surprises for Star Wars fans. While the overall story isn’t the home run everyone is expecting it to be, one can’t deny that it has captured that spark between the titular character and his former apprentice, Darth Vader. But apart […] The post Everything you need to know about that jaw-dropping Obi-Wan Kenobi finale cameo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy