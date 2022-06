TALLAHASSEE – A federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Andrew Gillum, 42, and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, both of Tallahassee. The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, during Gillum’s time as Tallahassee mayor and his campaign for governor, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.

