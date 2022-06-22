ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Police: 37 guns, 10,000 bullets and crystal meth found in Michigan man’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9WCc_0gIqxe9600

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police carrying out a drug bust in Michigan said they found far more than drugs in a home, including more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Warren Police told WDIV that they raided a home in Madison Heights after the owner, Denver Hensley Jr., sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer. At the time, the officer said he saw a handgun.

Police said that when they carried out a search of the home, they found 35 grams of meth, with packing materials; 14 handguns, 23 rifles, 24 crates of ammunition which totaled more than 10,000 rounds; and 100 loaded gun magazines, WJBK reported.

Hensley was charged with delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and firearms charges, Macomb Daily reported.

WDIV reported that Hensley appeared in front of a judge, where he admitted to making poor decisions.

“It was just a bad decision. I was trying to get to my disability attorney. I can’t even really walk, let alone stand, as my back is so bad,” Hensley said, WDIV reported. Hensley added, speaking to the number of guns in his home, “I can’t even pick up a gun or even hold a gun, I’m so hurt.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Inmate accused of murdering another inmate inside Michigan prison

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month. Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday. Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Child Protective Services called 'dozens of times' to Detroit home where boy, 3, found in freezer

Police have arrested a Detroit mother in connection with the discovery of her 3-year-old son's decomposing corpse in a freezer in her west-side basement. The body of the child, estimated to be about 3 years old, was discovered early Friday morning in the house on Monte Vista Street when a team of Detroit police officers from the 2nd Precinct and a representative of the state's Children's Protective Services program did a wellness check.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Madison Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison Heights, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home on the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police: Body Of 3-Year-Old Boy Found In Freezer, Mother Arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found Friday morning in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the house where five other children lived, Police Chief James White told reporters. It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer. White did not describe the state of decomposition. “This case has shocked me, shocked our investigators,” he said....
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man passed out at drive-through arrested

TAYLOR — Charges for obstruction and operating under the influence of drugs were brought against a 38-year-old Taylor man the night of June 20 when he passed out in the drive-through lane of White Castle, 22340 Ecorse Road. Police officers were unable to awaken the man by knocking on...
TAYLOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Bullets#Crystal Meth#Wjbk#Macomb Daily#Cox Media Group
ClickOnDetroit.com

Guns, drugs, and ammo seized from home in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – There was a big bust in a Madison Heights home, and police say neighbors had no idea they were living next to a man with drugs, dozens of guns, and thousands of rounds of ammo. The man appeared in court Tuesday, and Local 4 cameras...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thesalinepost.com

Pittsfield Police Investigate Death of Saline Woman Found in Roadway

Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman. On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.
SALINE, MI
wtae.com

Arrests made in McKees Rocks drug raid

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police have arrested three men following a drug raid at 12D Valley Street. Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams are in custody at the Allegheny County Jail, waiting to be arraigned. Cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, packaging material, manufacturing contraband, edible...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspected land mine removed from Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews had their hands full on a Florida beach, when an object believed to be a land mine was found. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced the find along with a photo showing the possible land mine in a Facebook post. In the post, deputies said that Patrick Air Force Base responded to collect the object, which it described as “a piece of suspected military ordnance.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox2detroit.com

Woman arrested after fleeing Detroit crash she caused

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning. Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m. Read more Detroit news here. A woman...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland bank robbery suspect arrested after 2 crimes

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested in connection with Westland bank robberies. Read more Westland news here. Theodore Browning, 52, of Detroit, is accused of robbing two Chase banks. He was charged with one count of bank robbery, one count of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and two counts of armed bank robbery on June 13.
WESTLAND, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy