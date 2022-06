HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE- New information has been released about a possible missing swimmer along Cherokee Lake. According to a post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad on Facebook, they are searching for a white man, with gray hair, who appeared to be in his 50's. The post also stated that an inflatable blueish color raft has been recovered by officials. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO