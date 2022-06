The Hall County Sheriff’s Office on late Thursday evening found a missing autistic girl in the middle of Poplar Springs Road and safely reunited the child with her parents. The non-verbal girl, 9, left her parents' house around 9 p.m. after her father went to work. The house is typically locked to prevent the girl from wandering off. However, the child was somehow able to access the key and she wandered nearly a mile away from her home.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO