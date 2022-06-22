ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

25th Annual Des Moines Arts Festival Happening Downtown This Weekend

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, Iowa) -- The 2022 Des Moines Arts Festival will take place downtown this weekend....

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Announces 2022 Theme, Schedule of Events

BOONE, Iowa—In early 2022, the Pufferbilly Days™ Steering Committee invited the community to submit design and theme ideas for the 2022 festival. “Let the Good Times Roll”, submitted by Alexis Gill of Boone, was the theme selected for this year’s event. Alexis Gill grew up...
BOONE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
polkcountyiowa.gov

Polk County provides City of West Des Moines $1Million for new housing initiatives for Historic West Des Moines

Mayor Russ Trimble, Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly and Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m. to announce new initiatives designed to spruce up homes, increase home ownership for low- and moderate-income Iowans and help with down payment assistance.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Live Music#Entertainment#Localevent#Local Life
We Are Iowa

What fireworks are allowed in Iowa?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With only two weeks until Independence Day, the time to figure out what kind of fireworks you can legally buy and set off in Iowa is now. According to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell, that answer can vary greatly depending on where you live.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy