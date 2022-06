Boris Johnson believes the United Nations’ plan to get the grain out of Ukraine is doomed to fail because Vladimir Putin will use famine as a bargaining chip to ease sanctions.The Prime Minister argued leaders need to now consider “plan B” as he pledged British expertise to help de-mine the Back Sea and provide further weapons.Mr Johnson wants to offer insurance for commercial vessels to go free the 23 million tonnes of grain trapped by the Russian president’s blockade.The UN is trying to alleviate a global food crisis by calling on Nato member Turkey and Russia to agree a safe...

INDUSTRY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO