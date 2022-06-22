ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Three Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria levels, including one in Oakland County

By FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Amid one of the hottest stretches of summer temperatures in years, at least three Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels, including one in...

Comments

Beth LaCross
3d ago

Surrounded by Great Lakes and beaches we can’t use because our governor doesn’t think they are important to keep clean and finding solutions to the bacteria.

