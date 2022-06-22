ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Pair of Meandering Moose Captured Near Twin Falls

By Bill Colley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They got them! Idaho Fish and Game tracked down a pair of moose wandering near Twin Falls. The animals were spotted along Route 30 west of the city this past weekend. The young moose took a shine to the radio studios of our competitors. Programming may be fine, but watch where...

kmvt

Weekend Weather Blog: Spring in review

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — I know meteorological spring technically ended on June 1, but better late than never, right? What a spring we had here in southern Idaho. In comparison to last spring, it was quite a but cooler and wetter. How did our climate sites fare as far as precipitation and temperatures go?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The relationship between siblings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatric psychiatrist at St. Luke’s is stressing the importance of building healthy relationships between children, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. Paula Griffith says it is easy for siblings to feel the need to...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss the Festivals, Concerts, and Events in Southern Idaho this Weekend

As of this last week, it is now officially summer. The weather is proving to feel like it as well. With the heat rolling in, many of us will be spending time on weekends cooling off at the lake, on a river, or finding ways to enjoy the summer weather. One great thing about the summer is that it brings amazing music with it. An outdoor concert on a summer night is one of the best things there is, and this week is packed full of shows to attend, but picking which one can be tough. There is more going on than just music festivals and concerts, but here are some options for what to do this weekend around Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Balanced Rock Revisited: Is it Still Overrated?

Every state across the country has its unique landmarks and tourist attractions that the locals know about and brag about. Sometimes they are worth the trip and make for great memories, stories, and pictures, while other times they are a waste of money, gas, and time. The only way to truly know is to visit them yourself and find out. They became a tourist attraction for one reason or another and while someone may love it you may not, just as someone may hate it and you may love it. One well-known tourist attraction in the area is Balanced Rock, and a few months back I wrote that it was overrated. I have recently revisited and would like to update my stance on the infamous rock.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Gas Prices Spell Open Warfare on Idaho’s Way of Life

How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven’t seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

10 Restaurants In Twin Falls With The Best Outdoor Seating

Twin Falls has some amazing restaurant options. Summertime is the best time to enjoy a nice meal outside. There are so many restaurants with great outdoor dining options and these are not in any particular order. Redhawk. This is the new restaurant open at the Canyon Crest Event Center. They...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival kicks off in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is not the only summer concert kicking off on Wednesday night. Thousands of country music fans are at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival. Over the next four days, over 35 country music performers will...
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Authorities investigating homicide near Burley

HEYBURN – Police are investigating a shooting in Heyburn. The Heyburn Police Department reports it was a homicide of a woman and it happened in the Elk Meadows Subdivision on Thursday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody. There is no known threat to public...
HEYBURN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Public Meeting on Lava Ridge Wind Project Set for July 7

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting will be held in early July on a proposed large scale wind project in the Magic Valley. The Bureau of Land Management announced July 7, for the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council's Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. online with public comment near the end. The subcommittee has three agenda items; hear from stakeholders involved with the project; the process by which the BLM is using to analyze the wind project; and how the National Renewable Energy Lab is involved in the environmental impact statement. The amount of time each individual gets during the comment period will be determined by the number of people wanting to make a statement. Written statements can be sent to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. You can use the BLM link to get information on how to join the July meeting. The company Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, is proposing to construct several hundred wind turbines in the desert north of Interstate 84 around the Wilson Butte area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Back in Top Ten States with Highest Fuel Prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are among the top ten states in the country paying for higher fuel prices as the summer driving season begins. According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State joins California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona as the most expensive states to fuel up a vehicle. California's average for regular gasoline is $6.40 while Idaho's is $5.17 a gallon. The average price in Twin Falls exceeds that at $5.21 a gallon. This comes as the national average dipped a few cents to $4.98 a gallon. AAA doesn't expect prices to hold or drop anytime soon as the July 4th holiday approaches. “Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.” The travel group expects summer fuel demand to stay steady while market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies will keep prices on an upward trend. Some of the cheapest fuel this week in Idaho is in Coeur d'Alene at $5.03 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Expect Traffic Delays at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An unforeseen issue during construction on North Blue Lakes in Twin Falls has slowed traffic crossing the Perrine Bridge. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews ran into issues with the stormwater drainage system while working on Blue Lakes that have required lane reductions and traffic to back up on the bridge. ITD said the contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, will be working 24-hour shifts to get all lanes reopened during the day. Up until now crews were only working at night to lessen the impact on daily traffic. Traffic updates and current road conditions are posted on 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Lady Antebellum, Eve 6 Part Of Saturday’s Boise Music Festival

This weekend is the annual Boise Music Festival. A great lineup of performers including Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) and nineties rock band Eve 6 will be taking the stage as part of the celebration. Saturday, June 25 at 9:00 A.M. the 11th Annual Boise Music Festival will officially get...
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

