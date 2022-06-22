This Tiny & 'Unusual' Sliver Of Land In Texas Just Hit The Market For $50K

Photo: Google Maps

An unusually small piece of land just hit the market in Texas. And it can be yours for a whopping $50,000 !

The 1,005-square-foot lot is sandwiched in between two homes in Bellaire, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle . The property, located at 4630 B Willow Street, was listed on HAR.com a little over a week ago.

The sliver of land, which already has two or three storage sheds, is accessible through a fence, the listing agent Ernest "Sonny" Mooney said.

" It’s a totally unusual piece of property ," Mooney said of the property which was appraised at $48,000. The real estate agent added that the piece of land used to connect to adjacent lots, but it got separated. The current owner inherited the land from his mother and is looking to get rid of it.

To try and sell it, Mooney said he's "just going to go and knock on the doors and just find out if somebody wanted to add 1,000 square feet."

