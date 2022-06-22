ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Prosecutors vow safe spaces for women seeking abortions in Baltimore, Prince George's County

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors vowed Baltimore City and Prince George's County will be safe spaces for women seeking abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Prepares For Increase In Patients After Roe V. Wade Overturned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has some of the strongest abortion protections in the country, and many women from other states are expected to turn here for access to the procedure. In Baltimore, abortion rights supporters gathered at the federal courthouse downtown after the stunning Supreme Court decision. Supporters of abortion rights are gathering at the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/lDblVW0C4s — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 24, 2022 Amy Blank told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that she cried after learning the news. “We’re a safe state, and if I have to be a safe home for women outside of Maryland, I will be,”...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Scott Frees Up $300K In Funding For Pro-Abortion Organizations To Assist Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore will provide $300,000 in grants to organizations that offer abortion and family planning services, according to city officials.  Mayor Brandon Scott announced the funding award just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. He also said he was appalled by the court’s decision. I am appalled by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Men have absolutely no place deciding what women do with their bodies. Make sure to vote this election cycle if you support a woman’s right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Sup74yIHpy — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 24,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Prince George's County, MD
Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

After Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, Archbishop Lori Says It’s A ‘Historic Day’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, paving the way for some states to ban abortions, the leader of the Catholic Church in Baltimore said he is thankful for the decision and it is “good news for the cause of life.” Speaking while on a pilgrimage to Germany, Archbishop William Lori called on Baltimore area Catholics to offer “love and care and services” to women in difficult pregnancies, according to a video posted by The Catholic Review, a weekly newspaper based in Maryland. While on a pilgrimage to Oberammergau, Germany, Archbishop William E. Lori spoke with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City State's Attorney Candidate Forum on June 29 to stream on WBALTV.com

The Canton Community Association is partnering with WBAL-TV 11 to host the Baltimore City State's Attorney Candidate Forum. The forum will be moderated by WBAL-TV's Deborah Weiner and take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 29 at Hampstead Hill Academy. The event will stream live on WBALTV.com, the WBAL-TV Facebook page, the WBAL-TV Twitter account and the WBAL-TV YouTube Channel.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Focus on city State's Attorney's Race: What's different this time?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The same three candidates who battled to become Baltimore City State's Attorney four years ago, are going head-to-head again this year. However, challenger Thiru Vignarajah is predicting a much different outcome. Vignarajah and attorney Ivan Bates are hoping to unseat Incumbent Marilyn Mosby. However, Vignarajah believes...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Safe Spaces#Roe V Wade#Politics Local#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Catholic#The Catholic Review
vermontcatholic.org

USCCB Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson

In response to the Supreme Court of the United States issuing its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities issued the following statement:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Royals
Wbaltv.com

As primary nears, Baltimore City still faces shortage of election judges

Local elections boards are gearing up for Maryland's primary election, which is just around the corner. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. Some voters are already turning in mail-in ballots, some using one of the 34 ballot boxes that were installed about a week...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy