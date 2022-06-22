Prosecutors vow safe spaces for women seeking abortions in Baltimore, Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, paving the way for some states to ban abortions, the leader of the Catholic Church in Baltimore said he is thankful for the decision and it is “good news for the cause of life.” Speaking while on a pilgrimage to Germany, Archbishop William Lori called on Baltimore area Catholics to offer “love and care and services” to women in difficult pregnancies, according to a video posted by The Catholic Review, a weekly newspaper based in Maryland. While on a pilgrimage to Oberammergau, Germany, Archbishop William E. Lori spoke with the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO