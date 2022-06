(CBS DETROIT) – The 2022 Ford Fireworks are scheduled for June 27 this year. To ensure residents are safe while enjoying the event, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will be enforcing access restrictions to Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and other parks along the Detroit River. Hart Plaza City officials say Hart Plaza will be open, but people will not be able to set up anything before 2 p.m. on June 27 In addition to this, Hart Plaza will only be open until capacity is reached No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed. Flames or fires are...

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO