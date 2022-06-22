George Kittle should fly up all-time TE receiving yards list this year
George Kittle is off to an historic start to his career, and after five seasons he’s pushing his way into the top 50 all-time in receiving yards among tight ends. This year he’s poised to vault up that list.
Kittle goes into the season at No. 51 all-time, and only needs 50 yards to get into the top 50. If he matches his best year when he went for 1,377 yards in 2018, he would find himself pushing for the top 20. He’d also get there if he goes for his 17-game average from the last four years.
That’s a dream scenario though and one that’s unlikely to be replicated given the team’s glut of pass-catching weapons compared to what they had in 2018.
His season averages after dealing with a handful of injuries over the last four years would put him at 994 yards and scaring the top 25 all-time.
With a rash of TEs all relatively close between 50 and 30, even a subpar year from Kittle could launch him way up the list. Here are all the players he could realistically pass in 2022:
50. Randy McMichael
Career receiving yards: 4,539
Kittle yards to pass: 50
49. Martellus Bennett
Career receiving yards: 4,573
Kittle yards to pass: 84
48. Jay Novacek
Career receiving yards: 4,630
Kittle yards to pass: 141
47. Chris Cooley
Career receiving yards: 4,711
Kittle yards to pass: 222
46. Mark Bavaro
Career receiving yards: 4,733
Kittle yards to pass: 244
45. Alge Crumpler
Career receiving yards: 4,743
Kittle yards to pass: 254
44. Kyle Rudolph
Career receiving yards: 4,745
Kittle yards to pass: 256
43. Rodney Holman
Career receiving yards: 4,771
Kittle yards to pass: 282
42. Charlie Sanders
Career receiving yards: 4,817
Kittle yards to pass: 328
41. Brent Celek
Career receiving yards: 4,998
Kittle yards to pass: 509
40. Raymond Chester
Career receiving yards: 5,013
Kittle yards to pass: 524
39. Marcedes Lewis
Career receiving yards: 5,018
Kittle yards to pass: 529
38. Jimmie Giles
Career receiving yards: 5,084
Kittle yards to pass: 595
37. Mickey Shuler
Career receiving yards: 5,100
Kittle yards to pass: 611
36. Charle Young
Career receiving yards: 5,106
Kittle yards to pass: 617
35. Frank Wycheck
Career receiving yards: 5,126
Kittle yards to pass: 637
34. Brent Jones
Career receiving yards: 5,195
Kittle yards to pass: 706
33. Dave Casper
Career receiving yards: 5,216
Kittle yards to pass: 727
T-31. Kellen Winslow
Career receiving yards: 5,236
Kittle yards to pass: 747
T-31. John Mackey
Career receiving yards: 5,236
Kittle yards to pass: 747
30. Russ Francis
Career receiving yards: 5,262
Kittle yards to pass: 773
29. Keith Jackson
Career receiving yards: 5,283
Kittle yards to pass: 794
28. Wesley Walls
Career receiving yards: 5,291
Kittle yards to pass: 802
27. Bob Tucker
Career receiving yards: 5,421
Kittle yards to pass: 932
26. Delanie Walker
Career receiving yards: 5,457
Kittle yards to pass: 968
25. Ben Coates
Career receiving yards: 5,555
Kittle yards to pass: 1,066
24. Owen Daniels
Career receiving yards: 5,661
Kittle yards to pass: 1,172
23. Dallas Clark
Career receiving yards: 5,665
Kittle yards to pass: 1,176
22. Riley Odoms
Career receiving yards: 5,755
Kittle yards to pass: 1,266
21. Mike Ditka
Career receiving yards: 5,812
Kittle yards to pass: 1,323
