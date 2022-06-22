ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Kittle should fly up all-time TE receiving yards list this year

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
George Kittle is off to an historic start to his career, and after five seasons he’s pushing his way into the top 50 all-time in receiving yards among tight ends. This year he’s poised to vault up that list.

Kittle goes into the season at No. 51 all-time, and only needs 50 yards to get into the top 50. If he matches his best year when he went for 1,377 yards in 2018, he would find himself pushing for the top 20. He’d also get there if he goes for his 17-game average from the last four years.

That’s a dream scenario though and one that’s unlikely to be replicated given the team’s glut of pass-catching weapons compared to what they had in 2018.

His season averages after dealing with a handful of injuries over the last four years would put him at 994 yards and scaring the top 25 all-time.

With a rash of TEs all relatively close between 50 and 30, even a subpar year from Kittle could launch him way up the list. Here are all the players he could realistically pass in 2022:

50. Randy McMichael

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhdr2_0gIqw0aG00
(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Career receiving yards: 4,539

Kittle yards to pass: 50

49. Martellus Bennett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Irkf4_0gIqw0aG00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,573

Kittle yards to pass: 84

48. Jay Novacek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTUjc_0gIqw0aG00
Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,630

Kittle yards to pass: 141

47. Chris Cooley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdGhM_0gIqw0aG00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,711

Kittle yards to pass: 222

46. Mark Bavaro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEX4S_0gIqw0aG00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,733

Kittle yards to pass: 244

45. Alge Crumpler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAVRS_0gIqw0aG00
Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,743

Kittle yards to pass: 254

44. Kyle Rudolph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn4G3_0gIqw0aG00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,745

Kittle yards to pass: 256

43. Rodney Holman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3Z2k_0gIqw0aG00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,771

Kittle yards to pass: 282

42. Charlie Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V21WS_0gIqw0aG00
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Career receiving yards: 4,817

Kittle yards to pass: 328

41. Brent Celek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xX3G_0gIqw0aG00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,998

Kittle yards to pass: 509

40. Raymond Chester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SiN5_0gIqw0aG00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,013

Kittle yards to pass: 524

39. Marcedes Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131JSt_0gIqw0aG00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,018

Kittle yards to pass: 529

38. Jimmie Giles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRR6j_0gIqw0aG00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,084

Kittle yards to pass: 595

37. Mickey Shuler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NheMb_0gIqw0aG00
USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,100

Kittle yards to pass: 611

36. Charle Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itxsz_0gIqw0aG00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,106

Kittle yards to pass: 617

35. Frank Wycheck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARQ0H_0gIqw0aG00
George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Career receiving yards: 5,126

Kittle yards to pass: 637

34. Brent Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsJqJ_0gIqw0aG00
Al Bello /Allsport

Career receiving yards: 5,195

Kittle yards to pass: 706

33. Dave Casper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvHts_0gIqw0aG00
Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,216

Kittle yards to pass: 727

T-31. Kellen Winslow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sYpJ_0gIqw0aG00
Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,236

Kittle yards to pass: 747

T-31. John Mackey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hFHq_0gIqw0aG00
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,236

Kittle yards to pass: 747

30. Russ Francis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgVAt_0gIqw0aG00
USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,262

Kittle yards to pass: 773

29. Keith Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VHIF_0gIqw0aG00
Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,283

Kittle yards to pass: 794

28. Wesley Walls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSUSj_0gIqw0aG00
(Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

Career receiving yards: 5,291

Kittle yards to pass: 802

27. Bob Tucker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJnpP_0gIqw0aG00
Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,421

Kittle yards to pass: 932

26. Delanie Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAb3E_0gIqw0aG00
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,457

Kittle yards to pass: 968

25. Ben Coates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkwKY_0gIqw0aG00
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,555

Kittle yards to pass: 1,066

24. Owen Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2WnN_0gIqw0aG00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,661

Kittle yards to pass: 1,172

23. Dallas Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QUQI_0gIqw0aG00
Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,665

Kittle yards to pass: 1,176

22. Riley Odoms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ybTX_0gIqw0aG00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,755

Kittle yards to pass: 1,266

21. Mike Ditka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFYxp_0gIqw0aG00
David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

Career receiving yards: 5,812

Kittle yards to pass: 1,323

Comments / 0

