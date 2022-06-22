George Kittle should fly up all-time TE receiving yards list this year

George Kittle is off to an historic start to his career, and after five seasons he’s pushing his way into the top 50 all-time in receiving yards among tight ends. This year he’s poised to vault up that list.

Kittle goes into the season at No. 51 all-time, and only needs 50 yards to get into the top 50. If he matches his best year when he went for 1,377 yards in 2018, he would find himself pushing for the top 20. He’d also get there if he goes for his 17-game average from the last four years.

That’s a dream scenario though and one that’s unlikely to be replicated given the team’s glut of pass-catching weapons compared to what they had in 2018.

His season averages after dealing with a handful of injuries over the last four years would put him at 994 yards and scaring the top 25 all-time.

With a rash of TEs all relatively close between 50 and 30, even a subpar year from Kittle could launch him way up the list. Here are all the players he could realistically pass in 2022:

50. Randy McMichael

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Career receiving yards: 4,539

Kittle yards to pass: 50

49. Martellus Bennett

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,573

Kittle yards to pass: 84

48. Jay Novacek

Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,630

Kittle yards to pass: 141

47. Chris Cooley

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,711

Kittle yards to pass: 222

46. Mark Bavaro

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,733

Kittle yards to pass: 244

45. Alge Crumpler

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,743

Kittle yards to pass: 254

44. Kyle Rudolph

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,745

Kittle yards to pass: 256

43. Rodney Holman

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,771

Kittle yards to pass: 282

42. Charlie Sanders

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Career receiving yards: 4,817

Kittle yards to pass: 328

41. Brent Celek

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 4,998

Kittle yards to pass: 509

40. Raymond Chester

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,013

Kittle yards to pass: 524

39. Marcedes Lewis

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,018

Kittle yards to pass: 529

38. Jimmie Giles

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,084

Kittle yards to pass: 595

37. Mickey Shuler

USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,100

Kittle yards to pass: 611

36. Charle Young

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,106

Kittle yards to pass: 617

35. Frank Wycheck

George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Career receiving yards: 5,126

Kittle yards to pass: 637

34. Brent Jones

Al Bello /Allsport

Career receiving yards: 5,195

Kittle yards to pass: 706

33. Dave Casper

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,216

Kittle yards to pass: 727

T-31. Kellen Winslow

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,236

Kittle yards to pass: 747

T-31. John Mackey

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,236

Kittle yards to pass: 747

30. Russ Francis

USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,262

Kittle yards to pass: 773

29. Keith Jackson

Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,283

Kittle yards to pass: 794

28. Wesley Walls

(Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

Career receiving yards: 5,291

Kittle yards to pass: 802

27. Bob Tucker

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,421

Kittle yards to pass: 932

26. Delanie Walker

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,457

Kittle yards to pass: 968

25. Ben Coates

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,555

Kittle yards to pass: 1,066

24. Owen Daniels

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,661

Kittle yards to pass: 1,172

23. Dallas Clark

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,665

Kittle yards to pass: 1,176

22. Riley Odoms

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Career receiving yards: 5,755

Kittle yards to pass: 1,266

21. Mike Ditka

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

Career receiving yards: 5,812

Kittle yards to pass: 1,323