ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Blackburn won't back bipartisan gun safety bill: 'The Second Amendment is not negotiable'

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on "America Reports" Wednesday defended her decision not to vote in favor of bipartisan gun reform legislation that cleared an...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 69

Doug Johnson
2d ago

What is the point to any new gun laws? It is already a major crime to murder someone, but that doesn't stop anyone from being murdered! New gun laws are political grandstanding! The politicians will say "look at how great we are! vote for us!" yet their legislation changes nothing with criminal activity.

Reply(1)
13
WB1976
2d ago

Thank you senator and all these people That keep blocking all these New laws They just need to have harsher punishment for the laws we have Not Smacked on the hand and released

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Gun Rights#Politics Federal#Senate#House#Republicans#Fox News Digital#Nra
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

762K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy