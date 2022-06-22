ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids father arrested for infant's homicide

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP2Ju_0gIqua9T00

A suspect in an infant homicide has been taken into custody. He is the infant’s father, 21-year-old Abdullah Muhammad.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a call of an infant not breathing in the 100 block of Burton Street Southwest on January 15 at around 8 p.m. The infant was given treatment at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. The infant later died at the hospital.

After an autopsy, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled that the infant’s death was a homicide. The death was investigated by detectives from the Grand Rapids Police Department. After the investigation, a warrant was issued for Muhammad.

On Wednesday, Muhammad was taken into custody. He is currently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges of homicide and child abuse, 1 st degree.

“This is an example of the determination and commitment of GRPD detectives,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “Throughout these months of investigation, detectives did not waiver in their commitment to bring justice for this child.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Two men shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men found shot in Grand Rapids on the city's southeast side died Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Street SE on reports of a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo road rage shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to prison after he shot someone twice in a road rage shooting last month. R’Montay Pratcher was sentenced June 22 to 15 to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty May 16 to assault with intent to murder. He was also sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony firearms in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital#Violent Crime#Grpd
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC police address public defecation and $100 in damage from grafitti

GRCC custodian interferes with public defecation suspect. On June 15 2022, at 10:22 a.m., a Grand Rapids Community College custodial employee reported to the GRCC Police Department that someone had defecated on the sidewalk in front of the GRCC Spectrum Theater at 160 Fountain St NE. The incident occurred on the sidewalk near the northeast side of the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy