A truck driver was arrested on Interstate 30 on a reckless driving charge Thursday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was alerted a westbound 18-wheeler had been reported to county dispatchers for reckless driving, specifically driving with three blown tires that were emitting sparks as it continued on Interstate 30 toward Cumby. Talley reported seeing the white Freightliner Cascadia just after 11 a.m. June 23, 2022, on I-30 west near mile marker 112. Talley reported seeing the 18-wheeler leave its lane and nearly strike another vehicle, then continued westward, too close to the vehicle in front of it at speeds between 75 and 80 miles per hour with three completely destroyed tires and rims, Talley alleged in arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO