Grass fire breaks out along American River Bike Trail in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire is currently battling a vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail East of Capitol City Freeway between Cal Expo and River Park neighborhood.

A FOX40 crew member at the fire reported hearing what sounded like propane explosions and saw several people leaving the wooded area of the fire.

The Sacramento Fire Department is assisting, according to Metro Fire.

This is an ongoing incident and more information will be provided when available .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.