Sacramento, CA

Grass fire breaks out along American River Bike Trail in Sacramento

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire is currently battling a vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail East of Capitol City Freeway between Cal Expo and River Park neighborhood.

Multiple vegetation fires found near homeless encampments: Metro Fire

A FOX40 crew member at the fire reported hearing what sounded like propane explosions and saw several people leaving the wooded area of the fire.

The Sacramento Fire Department is assisting, according to Metro Fire.

This is an ongoing incident and more information will be provided when available .

FOX40

Sacramento firefighter saves hummingbird from spiderweb

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — After being saved several weeks ago, a hummingbird found itself in another predicament and in need of saving, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Facebook post. Several weeks ago, Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen revived an exhausted hummingbird. This Thursday, Chen saved the tiny bird again after it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From rib cook-offs to parades and soccer tournaments to salsa dancing, this weekend in the Sacramento region is jam-packed with activities for the whole family. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. Placer County Fair. The fun is underway in Placer County with the fair bringing rides,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
