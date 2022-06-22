Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

MARIETTA — A woman killed in a flash flood in Wetzel County last week is being mourned at Marietta College where she was a sophomore. Alyssa Zaulda, 20, on June 14 was attempting to get to higher ground when she was swept away by rising water from Little Fishing Creek near Wileyville, according to Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a severe storm occurred from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Wileyville area, causing the flash flooding in Little Fishing Creek, Koontz said.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO