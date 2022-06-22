ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25 The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code ORANGE air quality alert for Saturday, including the greater Pittsburgh region, including Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
BATH COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Single-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Route 50 near the Blennerhassett Bridge. The crash happened shortly after two. According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard the victim in the car was driving west towards the bridge. The driver of the car...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Severe weather coming to Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The risk for severe weather is expected back across the area for Wednesday afternoon and evening The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the tri-state area as a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns for tomorrow’s weather will […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta College mourns student death

MARIETTA — A woman killed in a flash flood in Wetzel County last week is being mourned at Marietta College where she was a sophomore. Alyssa Zaulda, 20, on June 14 was attempting to get to higher ground when she was swept away by rising water from Little Fishing Creek near Wileyville, according to Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a severe storm occurred from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Wileyville area, causing the flash flooding in Little Fishing Creek, Koontz said.
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

Upcoming July Fireworks Schedule

July 1 – St. Clairsville – starting at dusk at the Amphitheater. July 2 – Seneca Lake Park starting at 10:00 p.m. July 2 – Barnesville – at Barnesville Memorial Park. July 3 – Newark starting at dusk at Martha Grace Reese Amphitheatre. July...
BYESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies, teen injured in Pickaway County crash

ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Pickaway County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, a 16-year-old girl was driving a van on US-62, north of Ballah Road, just before 4:00 p.m. As the teenager was waiting to make a left turn into […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

One person dead in commercial vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JUNE 23, 2022, 9:27 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released additional information about the fatal accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County. A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

