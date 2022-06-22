ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Washington by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

Air Quality Alert issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25 The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code ORANGE air quality alert for Saturday, including the greater Pittsburgh region, including Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Air Quality Alert issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mercer AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25 The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code ORANGE air quality alert for Saturday, including Mercer county. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Randolph; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH...TAYLOR AND BARBOUR COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Philippi, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grafton, Philippi, Flemington, Montrose, Moatsville, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, Knottsville, McGee, Galloway and Nestorville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

