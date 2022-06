On Tuesday, July 5, at 4 pm, the late Onaje Allan Gumbs will have a street sign co-named in his honor in the Bronx. Gumbs passed away in April 2020, but the late artist influenced jazz music for nearly five decades as a pianist, composer, arranger, and educator. To remember that legacy, “Onaje Allan Gumbs Way” will be erected in his honor at the intersection of De Kruif Place & Dreiser Loop located in section one in Co-op City Bronx NY, where Gumbs lived.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO