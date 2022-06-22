ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

Adams Community Bank Announces Graduation of Senior Manager

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS, Mass — Barbara Guido, Adams Community Bank’s SVP of Retail Banking, recently graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies Graduate School of Banking Program held at Babson College. "Barb has worked hard...

hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNHI

Gloucester entrepreneur named executive director of Cape Ann YMCA

Erina McWilliam-Lopez of Gloucester will serve as Cape Ann YMCA’s new executive director. She starts Monday, July 11. “I’m thrilled to be joining this incredibly impactful and driven team,” she told the Times. “The Y has a long history of meeting the moment and has been source of strength and resilience in our community.”
GLOUCESTER, MA
everettleader.com

Get Used To This – Everett In The News

It is one thing for the Leader Herald to work in a vacuum for five years, publishing investigative reporting and stand- ing alone and discriminated against and retaliated against by city hall. Until this year, we were fighting alone against the excesses and the inequities of city hall. Now, we...
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

$181,000 household income needed to buy median-priced home in Mass.

BOSTON – It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and a recent study by Harvard University investigated the reasons why. The study, performed by the Joint Center For Housing Studies of Harvard University, found that a buyer looking for a home in the Greater Boston area needed an annual household income of more than $181,000 to purchase a median-priced home. That statistic was calculated based on putting 3.5% down and on a 30-year fixed rate. It has now served as a stark reminder of the seemingly growing hurdles between house hunting and home ownership. "I thought moving from California to Massachusetts we would...
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Common Craft opens at Burlington Mall

Burlington, MA According to the Burlington Mall, a Simon center, Common Craft, a first-of-kind dining venue has opened. Featuring two craft beer taprooms, a boutique farm wine element, a “speakeasy” style room, and bistro with indoor and outdoor dining, Common Craft brings a completely new and exciting hospitality experience to Burlington Mall.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

Water damage riles condo owners in Plymouth

The need for repairs at two condo complexes in a popular Plymouth development is once again bringing special assessments — and the battles royal that can accompany them— to the forefront of debate in Greater Boston real estate. Those familiar with the Harbor Towers special assessment saga of...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

