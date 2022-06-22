NC State's Berkoff swims for silver at World Championships
Budapest, Hungary — NC State rising senior Katharine Berkoff won her first medal in worlds competition, taking home the silver medal in the 50-meter backstroke at...www.wralsportsfan.com
