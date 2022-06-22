ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Historic Ski Shores Café reopens on Lake Austin with patio and retro vibes

Austin 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA DJ spinning nostalgic summer tunes and a waterskiing pyramid of folks that looked like something out of a vintage postcard opened the newly renovated Ski Shores Cafe over the weekend on the banks of Lake Austin (2905 Pearce Road). More restaurant news:Austin's big night at Beard Awards: Edgar...

www.austin360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mySanAntonio.com

How Lockhart became the Central Texas destination for wine, cocktails, vintage shopping

Beautiful small-town Lockhart, once known mainly for barbecue, is becoming a Central Texas retail destination. (Chris O'Connell/MySA) It was a wrap moment the coffee shop opened. Six years ago, when Taylor Burge and her husband Austin, who had just moved from the city that bears his name to Lockhart, about 35 miles southeast, there wasn't a ton of retail action on the charming downtown courthouse square.
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Chronicle

10 of Austin's Best Bars

Looking for a new place to drink, dance, or eat? We got you. Whether you’re in the mood to dance the night away, catch up with friends over chili cheese fries, or sip some wine in the fresh air of an outdoor patio, here are some Best of Austin award-winning bars for whatever vibe you’re looking for.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Day Passes For Hotel Pools In Austin

Treat your self to a little luxury by sippin’ and lounging poolside at some of the top hotel pools across the city. There are plenty of Austin hotels that allow non-guests to live a little and make a splash just for the day. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite day pass options starting as low at $10, so you can feel fancy even when you’re ballin’ on a budget!
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Picnik Opens Third Location in Austin

Picnik, the female-founded restaurant rooted in real food + good vibes, and a leader in Austin’s thriving inclusive-eating revolution, opened its third location at 1600 S. First St., Suite 110. Centrally located in Austin’s energetic South First district, the new restaurant brings founder Naomi Seifter’s vision to life through...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Houston Sandwich Shop Finally Opens That Austin Restaurant

Houston sandwich restaurant mini-chain Local Foods is finally opening its first Austin location this weekend in the downtown area. The 454 West Second Street location will open on Saturday, June 25. The sandwich menu includes the crunch chicken sandwich made with a nut-seed crumble on a pretzel bun; the vegan...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Boom! Where to watch fireworks and celebrate Fourth of July in the Austin area

Happy almost Fourth of July, Austin! Who knew that June was nearly over? Summer is in swing, and we're nearly to the U.S.A.'s birthday. If you are part of the human race like we are, that means you're freaking pumped for fireworks on the Fourth of July. No matter how many times we see patriotic lights illuminate the sky in ka-boom shapes — you know the ones — we can't get enough.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Austin#Retro#Caf#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ski Shores Cafe#Austin Java#Mml
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
Curbed

The Austin Broker Who Has Tapped Into a Country-Club Client Base

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of Joanne Gamel, 40, a power broker in Austin. 7:30 a.m. I start my day with meditation. I sit outside on my...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin's oldest grocery store reopens after pandemic closure

Avenue B Grocery & Market, located at 4403 Avenue B, Austin, opened on Memorial Day after closing due to the pandemic. Established in 1909, Avenue B is the oldest grocery store and deli in Austin and has been owned and operated by Ross Mason for the past 35 years. Avenue B is “easing back into it” as their menu and stock is limited due to supply and labor shortages. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., though hours may vary slightly, according to Mason. 512-453-3921.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Summer travel in Texas expected to rise despite ongoing challenges

There are many reasons to think Austin-area families might not be particularly excited about the summer travel season this year. Soaring inflation means traveling will be more expensive than ever, COVID-19 is still a worry for many, and the Texas heat can make in-state trips less than wonderful. But despite...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pflugerville, TX

Just 15 miles north of the Colorado River is the lively city of Pflugerville, Texas. Founded in 1860 and named after a German settler named Henry Pfluger, Pflugerville began with a simple post office and a general store. On July 24, 1965, Pflugerville officially became a city. In 1980, the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Bronco Off-Roadeo '4xFun' experience in Horseshoe Bay opens

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas - If you're looking for an off-roading, outdoor adventure that's not too far from Austin you can head just up the road to Horseshoe Bay where you can try the Bronco Off-Roadeo "4xFun" experience. It's one of only four spots in the U.S. to off-road in a...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
dailytrib.com

Church demolition to make way for new Marble Falls apartment complex

The Marble Falls City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new multi-family dwelling during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 21, despite opposition from the project’s neighbors. The three-story, 180-unit complex on 12th Street will include a swimming pool, green space, and 328 parking spaces. Units will have 1-3 bedrooms.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy