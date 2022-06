It's been a long time coming, and that's no joke. From the very first E30 BMW M3 in the 1980s, enthusiasts have wondered what a long-roof version would be like. It's taken nearly three decades, but there's no need to wonder anymore. Say hello to the 2023 BMW M3 Touring. That is, except for Bimmer fans in North America and China. Those folks will need to travel if they want to sample a five-door M3 in action.

