ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Portsmouth Students Win Presidential Environmental Award, Raising Funds To Accept Award In Washington D.C.

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UD22y_0gIqqSBN00

A group of Portsmouth students have been awarded The President’s Environmental Youth Award, a prestigious national award which recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects developed by K-12 youth. Their winning project is the establishment of the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, a student-driven, community farm program where kids learn about sustainable agriculture with hands-on problem-solving experiences. Since 1971, the President of the United States has joined with EPA to recognize young people for protecting our nation’s air, water, land, and ecology.

The AgInnovation Farm program is a partnership with Portsmouth Middle School and ERICD and is located at Cloverbud Ranch. AgInnovation student, Anabella Barber, said, “AgInnovation is an amazing learning environment. What makes it appealing is that everyone has the option to choose what activity they want to take part in on the farm. Whether it’s helping with irrigation, building new tables for the schoolhouse, or just hanging out with the chickens, everyone is participating in something they truly enjoy.”

The students are trying to make their way to Washington D.C. for the EPA’s award ceremony on August 4 to accept the award. The Grand Hyatt has graciously offered a reduced lodging rate and the students have elected to take the train to DC to reduce costs. A fundraising goal of $5,000 has been set to cover transport and lodging. AgInnovation parent, Monica DeAngelis said, “Some of our student winners have never been to Washington, DC, so in addition to attending the award ceremony, they also hope to take in some of the sights and sounds of the city.” She added, “This award is a huge deal, not only for the kids, but for the area; we want the students to have the opportunity to represent our community at the ceremony.”

The students being recognized are Tatum Brennan, Maggie Mullen, Brooke O’Brien, Noah Sidewand, Owen Sidewand, Anabella Barber, Rowen Willet, Stella McInerney, Aurelius Brockman, Elle McFadden, Elizabeth Lantz, Fiona Sarro, Olivia Purdy, Olivia Almilli, and Cameron Davis.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Pawtucket pizza shop donates proceeds to Planned Parenthood

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — In response to the Supreme Court’s decision Friday morning to overturn the ruling of Roe V. Wade, a Pawtucket pizza shop will be making a donation to Planned Parenthood. A Guy and His Pie pizza shop said Friday that “20% of tonight’s sales will...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, RI
Society
Portsmouth, RI
Government
City
Portsmouth, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Education
State
Washington State
Turnto10.com

East Providence to host first city Pride parade

(WJAR) — East Providence will host its first annual Pride parade on Saturday afternoon. The parade will kickoff at Pierce Field at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The East Providence Mayor's Office said the public is encouraged to line up at noon. The parade will go through the city where...
ABC6.com

Department of Health advise no contact to lake in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Environmental Stewardship#Learning Environment#Portsmouth Middle School#Ericd#Cloverbud Ranch
Turnto10.com

You-Pick Strawberry season underway at popular Seekonk farm

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A summertime tradition in New England has officially kicked off at the Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The You-Pick strawberry event located at 90 George Street, is offered daily to customers, seven days a week. “The strawberry picking season usually starts around June 10th...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth gun shop owner outlines consequences of high capacity magazine ban

PORTSMOUTH, R.I.(WLNE) — In 177 days, all firearms in Rhode Island exceeding 10 rounds per magazine will have to be reconfigured, sold out-of-state, or turned into authorities. A bill limiting magazine capacity to 10 rounds was signed into law, alongside two other gun regulation bills. “When I heard the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
fallriverreporter.com

Twice-deported Local Dominican national sentenced to prison after 9 million lethal doses of fentanyl, 20 kilos of cocaine, and 1 kilo of heroin seized

PROVIDENCE – A twice-deported Dominican national who led a drug-trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of Mexican-sourced cocaine and fentanyl was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Providence to fifteen years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Eighteen kilos of fentanyl, enough to...
eastgreenwichnews.com

Saying Goodbye to Retiring School Staff

Above: Madame Varone (aka Julie) with some of her students at the school prom in May. Submitted photo. The school year is over as of Friday for students, teachers and staff, but for several teachers and secretaries, it will be their final last day of school – they are retiring.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI

Dino & Dragon Stroll in Providence

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy