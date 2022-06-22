ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

John Mellencamp blasts Congress: It's 'forgotten' Uvalde victims

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

S inger John Mellencamp took to Twitter on Tuesday to rail against Congress's response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas .

Mellencamp was displeased with the gun legislation bill the Senate had just introduced around the time of his tweet. Their bill enhances background check measures, provides funding toward mental health and school safety for states that enact red flag laws, and closes the "boyfriend loophole," which allowed those who have been violent with a dating partner to buy a gun.

"Only in America, and I mean only in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on senators' desks," Mellencamp wrote . "What kind of people are we who claim that we care about be pro-life?"

The 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was introduced after the workday on Tuesday, and the Senate voted 64-34 to advance it two hours later, before the summer recess is set to begin at the end of this week.

"Just so you know, anyone who's reading this... politicians don't give a f*** about you, they don't give a f*** about me, and they don't give a f*** about our children," Mellencamp added. "So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again."

Mellencamp, now 70, released his latest album this year and still maintains over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Reform Austin

Uvalde Mayors Foolish Declarations Come Back To Haunt Him

Less than a month ago, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat with pride amongst his fellow Republicans as Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Uvalde police officers for “showing amazing courage” while trying to save lives during the worst school shooting in Texas history. However, in the past weeks, the narrative...
CBS Austin

Police chiefs join families of Uvalde shootings in calling for change

The state's legislative probe into the Uvalde mass shooting is uncovering more concerns from local police across Texas. Authorities says schools handling threats internally make it harder to spot whether a threat might be a repeat offense. And law enforcement officers are not alone in expressing their concerns to lawmakers....
KSAT 12

Uvalde resident comes up with plan to remove Pete Arredondo from City Council. Members voted in her favor.

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde resident appeared to discover a loophole in city policy that changed the course of a nationally watched vote during Tuesday’s council meeting. Kim Hammond, who lives a few houses away from Robb Elementary School, testified against a motion to grant beleaguered Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo a “leave of absence from future meetings.”
