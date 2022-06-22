John Mellencamp blasts Congress: It's 'forgotten' Uvalde victims

S inger John Mellencamp took to Twitter on Tuesday to rail against Congress's response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas .

Mellencamp was displeased with the gun legislation bill the Senate had just introduced around the time of his tweet. Their bill enhances background check measures, provides funding toward mental health and school safety for states that enact red flag laws, and closes the "boyfriend loophole," which allowed those who have been violent with a dating partner to buy a gun.

"Only in America, and I mean only in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on senators' desks," Mellencamp wrote . "What kind of people are we who claim that we care about be pro-life?"

The 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was introduced after the workday on Tuesday, and the Senate voted 64-34 to advance it two hours later, before the summer recess is set to begin at the end of this week.

"Just so you know, anyone who's reading this... politicians don't give a f*** about you, they don't give a f*** about me, and they don't give a f*** about our children," Mellencamp added. "So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again."

Mellencamp, now 70, released his latest album this year and still maintains over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.