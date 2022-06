Have you ever made an excuse for something like why you were late for an appointment, why you didn’t have your homework, or why something wasn’t your fault? We tend to make excuses for many things, many times. Making excuses is not new. People even made excuses in Bible days. In Luke 9: 57-62, Jesus deals with some men who make excuses for why they couldn’t follow Him.

MIDDLEPORT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO