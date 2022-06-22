ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-94 in St. Croix County

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after being hit by a vehicle in St. Croix County Tuesday evening. According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau...

www.weau.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
Saint Croix County, WI
Saint Croix County, WI
Hudson, WI
WEAU-TV 13

5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of Wisconsin counties at high COVID-19 community levels increased slightly this week, with just five in the northern half of the state emitting the orange color that indicates that category. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services revealed Friday that five counties- Wood, Marathon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Man suspected in 100 catalytic converter thefts is sentenced for some

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in more than 100 catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty to some crimes and not guilty to others. Shawn Eric Clement, 37 of Dodge Center, was arrested first in September 2021 and again in December 2021 and March 2022. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, three counts of theft, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
internewscast.com

Wisconsin man accused of using pizza cutter to steal hundreds from Walmart

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items. In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that...
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
UPMATTERS

UPDATE: Missing Chocolay Twp girl found in Wisconsin

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: Dalia Taylor has been located and is in the custody of Wisconsin authorities, according to Chocolay Township Police. Taylor was found unharmed along with the vehicle she used when she departed last night. PREVIOUS: Chocolay Township Police is requesting assistance in locating a...
WISCONSIN STATE
ktwb.com

Visit to the Badlands turns into a rescue for siblings from Illinois

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A hike in the Badlands turned into a rescue Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue was called to the tourist site after a 10-year-old boy and his sister fell into a ravine while hiking near their campground. A high angle rope rescue was executed. The siblings were rescued about two hours later with non-life-threatening injuries. The boy, visiting with his family from Illinois, was airlifted to a hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

