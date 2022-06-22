ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga, NY

Celebrity Chef to Hold Cooking Demonstration at CCC Culinary Institute

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cayuga Community College is offering a way to spice up your kitchen. The college's culinary institute is hosting a Cook, Create, & Celebrate Summer credit free course. The event features a live culinary demonstration from celebrity chef...

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

