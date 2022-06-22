ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area obituaries June 22, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWRQO_0gIqnJ1L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vepyO_0gIqnJ1L00

Jane E. Pike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303FL2_0gIqnJ1L00

Jane E. Pike, 60, of Wausau, passed away on June 18, 2022. Jane was born on June 1, 1962, in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy (Oberklamer) Fischer. Jane loved cooking, camping, outdoors, fishing, gardening, and her grandkids.

Jane married the love of her life, Tim on July 10, 1992, and he survives. She is also survived by her children: Matthew Switlick, Kimberly (Joe) Ellis, Jordan (Sam) Pike and Patrick (Andra) Pike all of Wausau, four grandchildren and two sisters, Sharon (Truman) of Wausau and Tina (Arnie) Randall of Mosinee. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Robert Fischer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family that will be designated at a later date.

Gerald L. Werner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vl0TZ_0gIqnJ1L00

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Werner, 78, Town of Wien died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on August 17, 1943, to the late Frederick and Hertha (Hoernke) Werner.

Jerry was a graduate of Strupp School, Edgar High School and North Central Technical College. He was a lifelong resident of the Town of Wien.

On August 12, 1972, he married Gayle (Miessner) Werner at St. John Lutheran Church, Hwy N, Edgar. Jerry and Gayle purchased the Werner family farm and farmed until 1999. Jerry also bought Werner Insurance Agency from his father and proudly passed it on to his daughter upon his retirement. Jerry enjoyed playing softball, bowling and was an avid reader.

Jerry served as Town of Wien treasurer for 17 years and was a charter member of the Fenwood Lions Club. He also ran the Fenwood softball leagues and tournaments for many years. Jerry was the recipient of the Lion’s Birch-Sturm Award in 2013 and was named the Edgar Lions’ Citizen of the Year in 2019.

Jerry enjoyed sponsoring many bowling and softball teams where he treated the teams as family. Many of the ball teams referred to him as Dad, and his family would come to call the teams “Jerry’s Kids”.

Jerry is survived by his wife Gayle, Town of Wien, their three daughters, Lisa (Chad) Oelke, Merrill, Lynn (Mike) Czech and Lana (Chris) Strasser, both of Edgar. He is further survived by his grandchildren; Cassie, Ethan and Jaidyn Oelke; Valerie and Vanessa Czech; and Paige and Kaden Strasser; and all the rest of “Jerry’s Kids”. He is further survived by one brother, John (Betty) Werner, Edgar and one sister, Susan (Kris Johnson) Werner, Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Emily.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church, 224556 State Hwy 97, Edgar. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fenwood Lions Club or a charity of your choice. Pallbearers for the service will be “Jerry’s Kids”. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert J. Thiele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tcgx_0gIqnJ1L00

Robert “Bob” James Thiele was born on June 27, 1937 to Fred and Emma (Mueller) Thiele in Oshkosh, WI. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and got his Associate Degree at Northcentral Technical College. He married Karen Sue Broderick on October 10, 1964, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.

Bob and Karen moved to the Wausau area in 1972, where he was employed as a meat and food inspector for the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture for many years. He attended sporting events that his boys, Shawn and Troy, were involved in, was a great cook, yard care expert, floral arrangement enthusiast, and volunteer for the Lions organization.

Bob spent his life serving his Lord and was a faithful member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schofield. There, he served on the Evangelism and Education Committees as well as the School Board; worked the evangelism booths at numerous Wisconsin Valley Fairs; helped Karen with her many duties on Altar Guild and Sunday School; participated regularly in Men’s Club outings; and was a fixture behind the grill any time a brat fry or annual picnic occurred. Bob will be most remembered as a devoted friend to many and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

Bob passed away at Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care Unit on Monday, June 20, 2022, just shy of his 85th birthday. Bob is survived by his sons Shawn (Alecia) Thiele of Platteville, WI and their children, Colin & Natalie and Troy (Lissa) Thiele of San Jose, CA and their son, Skyler; his brothers; Leroy (Elaine) Thiele and Dan (Holly) Thiele. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen, his brother Douglas Thiele, his sisters-in-law Debbie Thiele and Lois Buehring, and his brother-in-law Adrian Broderick Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1351 S. Grand Ave., Schofield. Rev. Kevin Schnake will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11am.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Gene L. Boushley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXQWJ_0gIqnJ1L00

Gene L. Boushley, 74 of Schofield passed away on June 16, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to heart and lung problems.

Gene was born on Sept 21, 1947 to the late Lloyd and Dorothy Boushley.

He is survived by his brother Gary (Sharon) Boushley, ex-wife Gwen and David Hegy, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gene is preceded in death by his wife Shelly Boushley and daughter Kendra Boushley.

Gene loved hunting and fishing. In his early days he made many trips to the casino usually with his brother Gary.

Gene served in the army in 1967-69 and was a Vietnam veteran. After Vietnam he worked at Wisconsin Fuel & Light and also the power plant in Weston for over 40 years.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Church on Sunday, June 26, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Fox officiating.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donald Wiedbrauk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cm5Qe_0gIqnJ1L00

Donald Wiedbrauk, age 59 passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 18th, 2022, Don was born on October 3, 1962 in Ontonagon, Michigan to the late Forrest and Lucille Wiedbrauk.

Don attended JE Murphy High School. After school, Don had many jobs throughout his life, the most rewarding job he had was with Wayne Nasi Construction.

Don loved the outdoors. He was an avid Green Bay packer fan. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He enjoyed four wheeling, riding his Harley and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Don left behind his sons Travis (Derika) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sheldon (Krystal) of Cedar Vale, Kansas. Don had 8 Grandchildren Cayton, James, Dawn, Faith, Christian, Axell, Riley and Easton. Brother, Forrest Wiedbrauk of Gile, WI. His Sister, Joy (Dave) Trombley, of Kronenwetter, WI. Don had several nieces and nephew and many wonderful friends and family.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Lucille Wiedbrauk, his brother Ronald Wiedbrauk, his grandparents Willard and Irene Wiedbrauk, Anton and Lucy Merconti, and many other family and friends.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Joseph L. Van Patten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udEXE_0gIqnJ1L00

Joseph L. Van Patten, 62 of Green Bay, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

Joseph was born on January 28, 1960, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The son of James and Dorothy (Firkus) Van Patten.

Joseph lived in New Orleans for many years where he did landscape work. He later moved to Green Bay and worked at a meat packaging plant. He loved to fish and play board games with his mom. Joseph graduated from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Green Bay.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Dorothy Tryba of Wittenberg; one daughter, Amber Grant of Texas; four grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Nate, and Ava; one brother, John Van Patten of Elderon; one sister, Diane Kromraj of Milwaukee; four nephews; five nieces and two uncles, Vince Firkus and Victor Firkus.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Anthony Tryba; his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Sally A. Liethen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PRbn_0gIqnJ1L00

Sally Ann (Diestler) Liethen, 68, of Norrie, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home under the care of her family and Heartland Hospice.

Sally was born on March 31, 1954, in Appleton, WI to Donald and Elaine (Mischler) Diestler.

On October 16, 1976, Sally was united in marriage to John Fred Liethen.

Sally worked for Wicker Plus, Wal-Mart, Ho-Chunk Casino, and Hanke’s grocer over the years. Sally enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafting, cake decorating, floral arrangements, and much more. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with family. Sally had a huge heart and would help anyone. Sally had a smile and caring word for every person she met. A person never left hungry from Sally’s house. Sally enjoyed going on road trips with John, supporting his trapping and other hobbies, along with collecting unique items. Sally had a great knowledge, attention to detail, and was always willing to try something new.

Sally is survived by her husband, John; four children, Jordan (Rebecca), Adam (Tana), David (Paige), and Clarissa Liethen; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Brenda (Dennis) Wachtendonk; one brother, Rick Diestler; mother-in-law, Lois Liethen; sisters in law, Diane (Rick) Wierzba, Patricia Gilray, Lori (Mark) Szutkowski, Julie Steebs, and Mary (Neal) Liebe, and many nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents Don and Elaine Diestler and father in law, Bill Liethen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Town of Norrie.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 PM until 7 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Visitation will continue on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care for all of their assistance and kindness.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball pounds Green Bay Southwest

SHEBOYGAN – Wausau scored multiple runs in four of its five at-bats and defeated Green Bay Southwest 19-2 in its opening game at the Sheboygan Legion Tournament on Friday. The Bulldogs (8-4) pounded out 21 hits in just five innings as they rolled to the win. Nine Wausau players...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Brickner honors grandfather with victory in his memory at State Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (June 23) – A night honoring his grandpa could not have turned out much better for Jerry Brickner at State Park Speedway Thursday night. Brickner won the highlight event in the first Jerome E. Brickner Memorial, taking the 60-lap Auto Select Super Late Model feature. The win was his first feature victory of the season and first in nearly five years in a super late model at the track.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot wins 4 statewide newspaper association awards

Wausau Pilot and Review won four Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards Friday, including a first-place prize for environmental reporting. Shereen Siewert, founder and editor of the newspaper, won environmental reporting first-place honors for a series of stories on environmental contamination in Riverside Park and on city-owned property at 1300 Cleveland Ave. in Wausau. “The reader of this newspaper should be thankful for the efforts that produced such a comprehensive and important series on a critical issue,” the judges’ comments read.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Sharon, WI
City
Platteville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Schofield, WI
City
Kimberly, WI
City
Appleton, WI
City
Weston, WI
City
Gile, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
spmetrowire.com

Former Portage Co. ADA appointed to replace Judge Eagon

Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has appointed a local attorney to replace Portage Co. Circuit Court Branch I Judge Thomas B. Eagon. Eagon retires in July. Zell will complete a term ending July 31, 2023. Zell has been practicing law across Wisconsin for the past 24 years. He...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Native American powwows on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Native American powwows are synonymous with colorful regalia and impressive dances, a time to celebrate history, honor ancestors and affirm community connections. A traditional powwow is much more than just a dance. These events combine spirituality and community, and while many are open to the public, they serve as a way to renew Native American cultures and preserve their rich heritage.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Wausau River District

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
steeledodgenews.com

Medford celebrates new Straight River Days royalty

Straight River Days opened Thursday in Medford with the crowning of the event’s 2022 royalty. This year, 16 girls in grades K-12 received crowns and roses during a brief ceremony held near the Veterans Memorial. They’ll appear in parades and events throughout the year–but one will have to travel a little farther than the others.
MEDFORD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks hold off Green Bay to sweep two-game series

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks rocked the Green Bay Rockers with a 3-1 Friday night in Northwoods League baseball action, finalizing a two-game sweep at Athletic Park. Stellar pitching shined throughout the game as Aiden Major (West Virginia) gave up only three hits and one run through six full innings of work on the mound for Wausau (13-13).
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Compassus Wausau program recognized for excellence

WAUSAU – The Compassus home health program serving Wausau has ranked among the organization’s top three programs in the country and been named a Compassus Program of Distinction for its outstanding performance in 2021, Compassus announced in June. The Wausau program, which serves patients and families in Marathon,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks baseball routs Madison Mallards

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks returned home after a four-game road trip and rolled past the Madison Mallards 13-2 on Wednesday at Athletic Park in Northwoods League action. The Chucks (11-13) got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the first inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrifice fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate to make it 3-0.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Pastor#Aspirus Wausau Hospital#Strupp School#St John Lutheran Church#Werner Insurance Agency#Jerr
onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin July 4 Fireworks Shows 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods will once again sponsor the annual Fireworks Shows in many area communities. “Our company has a long history of supporting 4th of July celebrations in Wisconsin,” said Mark Skogen, President & CEO of Festival Foods. “Come join us as we bring families and communities together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Nekoosa. Investigators said the man was traveling north on Point Basse Avenue and lost control near Lynn Hill Road. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The man was transported to a Marshfield hospital where...
NEKOOSA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: June 23, 2022

Note: This week’s collection of mugshots related to felony charges is not fully complete, as some photos were unavailable at the time of publication. They will be included in next week’s listing. We regret any confusion. Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Park Ridge to lose Fire Department

PARK RIDGE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Park Ridge in Portage County will no longer have an independent fire department as of July 1. Fire Chief Brian Lepper submitted his resignation in February saying he couldn’t work under unsafe conditions, or ask his crew to do the same. He took the position as Chief eight years ago with the understanding that space and equipment would be upgraded. However, he said that never happened, despite attempts to do so in the past.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy