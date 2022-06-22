Wausau area obituaries June 22, 2022

Jane E. Pike

Jane E. Pike, 60, of Wausau, passed away on June 18, 2022. Jane was born on June 1, 1962, in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy (Oberklamer) Fischer. Jane loved cooking, camping, outdoors, fishing, gardening, and her grandkids.

Jane married the love of her life, Tim on July 10, 1992, and he survives. She is also survived by her children: Matthew Switlick, Kimberly (Joe) Ellis, Jordan (Sam) Pike and Patrick (Andra) Pike all of Wausau, four grandchildren and two sisters, Sharon (Truman) of Wausau and Tina (Arnie) Randall of Mosinee. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Robert Fischer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family that will be designated at a later date.

Gerald L. Werner

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Werner, 78, Town of Wien died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on August 17, 1943, to the late Frederick and Hertha (Hoernke) Werner.

Jerry was a graduate of Strupp School, Edgar High School and North Central Technical College. He was a lifelong resident of the Town of Wien.

On August 12, 1972, he married Gayle (Miessner) Werner at St. John Lutheran Church, Hwy N, Edgar. Jerry and Gayle purchased the Werner family farm and farmed until 1999. Jerry also bought Werner Insurance Agency from his father and proudly passed it on to his daughter upon his retirement. Jerry enjoyed playing softball, bowling and was an avid reader.

Jerry served as Town of Wien treasurer for 17 years and was a charter member of the Fenwood Lions Club. He also ran the Fenwood softball leagues and tournaments for many years. Jerry was the recipient of the Lion’s Birch-Sturm Award in 2013 and was named the Edgar Lions’ Citizen of the Year in 2019.

Jerry enjoyed sponsoring many bowling and softball teams where he treated the teams as family. Many of the ball teams referred to him as Dad, and his family would come to call the teams “Jerry’s Kids”.

Jerry is survived by his wife Gayle, Town of Wien, their three daughters, Lisa (Chad) Oelke, Merrill, Lynn (Mike) Czech and Lana (Chris) Strasser, both of Edgar. He is further survived by his grandchildren; Cassie, Ethan and Jaidyn Oelke; Valerie and Vanessa Czech; and Paige and Kaden Strasser; and all the rest of “Jerry’s Kids”. He is further survived by one brother, John (Betty) Werner, Edgar and one sister, Susan (Kris Johnson) Werner, Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Emily.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church, 224556 State Hwy 97, Edgar. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fenwood Lions Club or a charity of your choice. Pallbearers for the service will be “Jerry’s Kids”. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert J. Thiele

Robert “Bob” James Thiele was born on June 27, 1937 to Fred and Emma (Mueller) Thiele in Oshkosh, WI. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and got his Associate Degree at Northcentral Technical College. He married Karen Sue Broderick on October 10, 1964, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.

Bob and Karen moved to the Wausau area in 1972, where he was employed as a meat and food inspector for the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture for many years. He attended sporting events that his boys, Shawn and Troy, were involved in, was a great cook, yard care expert, floral arrangement enthusiast, and volunteer for the Lions organization.

Bob spent his life serving his Lord and was a faithful member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schofield. There, he served on the Evangelism and Education Committees as well as the School Board; worked the evangelism booths at numerous Wisconsin Valley Fairs; helped Karen with her many duties on Altar Guild and Sunday School; participated regularly in Men’s Club outings; and was a fixture behind the grill any time a brat fry or annual picnic occurred. Bob will be most remembered as a devoted friend to many and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

Bob passed away at Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care Unit on Monday, June 20, 2022, just shy of his 85th birthday. Bob is survived by his sons Shawn (Alecia) Thiele of Platteville, WI and their children, Colin & Natalie and Troy (Lissa) Thiele of San Jose, CA and their son, Skyler; his brothers; Leroy (Elaine) Thiele and Dan (Holly) Thiele. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen, his brother Douglas Thiele, his sisters-in-law Debbie Thiele and Lois Buehring, and his brother-in-law Adrian Broderick Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1351 S. Grand Ave., Schofield. Rev. Kevin Schnake will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11am.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Gene L. Boushley

Gene L. Boushley, 74 of Schofield passed away on June 16, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to heart and lung problems.

Gene was born on Sept 21, 1947 to the late Lloyd and Dorothy Boushley.

He is survived by his brother Gary (Sharon) Boushley, ex-wife Gwen and David Hegy, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gene is preceded in death by his wife Shelly Boushley and daughter Kendra Boushley.

Gene loved hunting and fishing. In his early days he made many trips to the casino usually with his brother Gary.

Gene served in the army in 1967-69 and was a Vietnam veteran. After Vietnam he worked at Wisconsin Fuel & Light and also the power plant in Weston for over 40 years.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Church on Sunday, June 26, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Fox officiating.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donald Wiedbrauk

Donald Wiedbrauk, age 59 passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 18th, 2022, Don was born on October 3, 1962 in Ontonagon, Michigan to the late Forrest and Lucille Wiedbrauk.

Don attended JE Murphy High School. After school, Don had many jobs throughout his life, the most rewarding job he had was with Wayne Nasi Construction.

Don loved the outdoors. He was an avid Green Bay packer fan. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He enjoyed four wheeling, riding his Harley and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Don left behind his sons Travis (Derika) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sheldon (Krystal) of Cedar Vale, Kansas. Don had 8 Grandchildren Cayton, James, Dawn, Faith, Christian, Axell, Riley and Easton. Brother, Forrest Wiedbrauk of Gile, WI. His Sister, Joy (Dave) Trombley, of Kronenwetter, WI. Don had several nieces and nephew and many wonderful friends and family.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Lucille Wiedbrauk, his brother Ronald Wiedbrauk, his grandparents Willard and Irene Wiedbrauk, Anton and Lucy Merconti, and many other family and friends.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Joseph L. Van Patten

Joseph L. Van Patten, 62 of Green Bay, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

Joseph was born on January 28, 1960, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The son of James and Dorothy (Firkus) Van Patten.

Joseph lived in New Orleans for many years where he did landscape work. He later moved to Green Bay and worked at a meat packaging plant. He loved to fish and play board games with his mom. Joseph graduated from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Green Bay.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Dorothy Tryba of Wittenberg; one daughter, Amber Grant of Texas; four grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Nate, and Ava; one brother, John Van Patten of Elderon; one sister, Diane Kromraj of Milwaukee; four nephews; five nieces and two uncles, Vince Firkus and Victor Firkus.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Anthony Tryba; his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Sally A. Liethen

Sally Ann (Diestler) Liethen, 68, of Norrie, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home under the care of her family and Heartland Hospice.

Sally was born on March 31, 1954, in Appleton, WI to Donald and Elaine (Mischler) Diestler.

On October 16, 1976, Sally was united in marriage to John Fred Liethen.

Sally worked for Wicker Plus, Wal-Mart, Ho-Chunk Casino, and Hanke’s grocer over the years. Sally enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafting, cake decorating, floral arrangements, and much more. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with family. Sally had a huge heart and would help anyone. Sally had a smile and caring word for every person she met. A person never left hungry from Sally’s house. Sally enjoyed going on road trips with John, supporting his trapping and other hobbies, along with collecting unique items. Sally had a great knowledge, attention to detail, and was always willing to try something new.

Sally is survived by her husband, John; four children, Jordan (Rebecca), Adam (Tana), David (Paige), and Clarissa Liethen; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Brenda (Dennis) Wachtendonk; one brother, Rick Diestler; mother-in-law, Lois Liethen; sisters in law, Diane (Rick) Wierzba, Patricia Gilray, Lori (Mark) Szutkowski, Julie Steebs, and Mary (Neal) Liebe, and many nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents Don and Elaine Diestler and father in law, Bill Liethen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Town of Norrie.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 PM until 7 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Visitation will continue on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care for all of their assistance and kindness.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.