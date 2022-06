PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Getting food and good nutrition is something all people need to remain healthy and happy. Whether it is a meal in a dining center, one delivered to the home, or a shelf stable commodity to help extend the monthly food budget, staff at the Aroostook Agency on Aging can connect older persons or those who are disabled to a service that will help meet their needs.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO