Macon County, AL

Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

Hwy. 80 in Phenix City reopens after crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Highway 80 in Phenix City has reopened after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Both lanes of the U.S. roadway were blocked at the intersection of Jowers Road, near East Alabama Motor Speedway, for several hours. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. ET.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tony Langley says laying hardwood floors for a living prepared him for Lee County Commission

Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election. “I’m just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that’s what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, ‘Being the voice for the people.’ So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”
opelikaobserver.com

Former Gander Mountain Property to See New Development

OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, plans for a new four-story hotel and entertainment complex was approved. There was a public hearing for a project development agreement with VAH Investments, LLC. The Project, as defined in the Project Development Agreement, will consist of a four-story approximately 69,783- square-feet Marriott Element Hotel with 99 guest rooms, a 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, a building with clubhouse and restaurant and the entrance road (extension of Parker Way) as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

New subdivision opens in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Millbrook has opened a new subdivision to welcome new families into town. Located on the northwest end of town, Kamden’s Cove currently has a total of 81 completed houses after completing its second phase. Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said the town has...
MILLBROOK, AL
WRBL News 3

ALGOP declares tie in Hovey/Whatley Senate District 27 Primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a hearing was held on the election contest filed in Alabama Senate District 27. Following deliberations, the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the race a tie. The tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23 – as […]
ALABAMA STATE
Kay Ivey
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Board of Education to hold called meeting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Building at 1210 Ninth Avenue. Anyone with questions can call Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Cheryl Tally of the Educational Services Center at (334) […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Whitewater Taking Shape, Set to Open in 2023

Officials with the Montgomery Whitewater Project say the park is on pace to open for Memorial Day 2023. According to Lead Engineer Scott Shipley, the project is about 50 percent done. The 120 acre facility is one of few recirculating whitewater parks in the U.S. Two other whitewater parks like...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Northern, Harris County claim victories at District 8 tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 tournament Saturday. First, Northern won the 8-10 boys bracket. They beat Harris County 15-0 in the championship. Harris County returned the favor in the 9-11 bracket, a 15-2 win for them over Northern in that one.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Schools announces new interim superintendent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education has assigned a new interim superintendent, according to Superintendent Randy Wilkes. Dr. Darrell Seldon, a Columbus native with over 29 years of experience, was unanimously approved by the board of education. Dr. Seldon’s role will come into effect on July 1, 2022. Dr. Seldon […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wrbl.com

Longtime councilor discusses retirement with News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Mimi Woodson retires from her almost 30-year tenure as Columbus city councilmember, she shared her reasons for stepping down with News 3. “The reason I considered retiring is because when I ran for council it was Christian based and the Bible says ‘seventh is completion’ and this is my seventh term. I feel that I was used to show people that if they believe in God and in themselves, anything is possible,” said Woodson.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Phenix City sinkhole closes 8th Avenue

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A sinkhole in Phenix City, Alabama has led to an emergency road closure, according to Graduate Civil Engineer Christopher Casey. The closure impacts 8th Avenue between William Boddie Drive and 9th Place. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

New Goodwill location to open this fall in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Goodwill location is coming to Eufaula this fall. The Goodwill location held its ground-breaking celebration. They are opening a 12,500-square-foot facility with retail space and a drive-thru drop-off donor door where residents can donate gently used items without leaving them in their cars. The...
EUFAULA, AL
AL.com

J’Mar Abel: Tribute to Chambers County deputy killed in crash

Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel was killed in a line-of-duty vehicle pursuit on Monday. End of Watch: June 20, 2022. He was 24. From AL.com report: Abel was assisting the Roanoke Police Department in a chase just after 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his patrol vehicle - a 2017 Ford Explorer - on County Road 278 and wrecked. The crash happened about five miles south of Roanoke.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Phenix City summer food program hits record numbers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City School’s summer feeding program is breaking records. In the program’s first week, almost 11,000 meals were served, and more than 3,000 curbside meals were given to kids under 18 facing food insecurity. Youth can pick up the food at Central High...
PHENIX CITY, AL

