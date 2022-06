Line: Wings (-6.5) Money line: Wings (-290), Mercury (+235) BPI Win Prediction: Wings (61.8%) Ruled Out: Satou Sabally (Knee) Questionable: Allisha Gray (Ankle) Fantasy need to know: These teams faced off on June 17, a 93-88 Wings victory. Dallas is coming off a huge win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday. The Wings rank fourth in offensive rating (103.5) and eighth in defensive rating (101.7). Arike Ogunbowale (31.5 fantasy PPG) has been Dallas' top fantasy player. In four of her last five games, she has scored 41 or more fantasy points. The Mercury suffered a shocking 100-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. All season long, Phoenix's offense has been its strength (81.8 PPG). The Mercury rank fifth in offensive rating (100.4), but 10th in defensive rating (106.2). This season, Skylar Diggins-Smith has been Phoenix's top fantasy player. Over the last five games she's averaged 35.2 fantasy points per game.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO