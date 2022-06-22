ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

‘Unsung hero.’ Past Tri-Citian of the Year and longtime children’s doctor has died

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

A longtime Tri-Cities pediatrician, who led a “remarkably generous” life, has died.

Dr. Sara Zirkle was 82. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer for three years.

“She cared for countless children who are today parents, and perhaps grandparents,” said Jim Hall, chief philanthropy officer at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland , where Zirkle served on the board for 12 years.

“Her impact was most profoundly felt among the community’s vulnerable children, lending her expertise and compassion to families in critical need,” Hall said.

She is a former Tri-Citian of the Year , honored with her husband, Dr. Lewis Zirkle, in 2004, for her advocacy for children’s and family issues.

Two years earlier the Benton and Franklin county prosecutors and law enforcement officer banded together to surprise her with a Distinguished Service Award for her sensitive and caring work with children who may have been sexually abused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V32KP_0gIqmQzP00
Dr. Sara Zirkle worked on possible sexual assault cases with more than 1,000 children and started the Kadlec Child Sexual Assault Clinic, the region’s first sexual assault clinic, where she did exams. Tri-City Herald file

Her specialty was developmental pediatrics, and she spent more than 25 years working with law enforcement and the court system, becoming the Tri-Cities’ leading doctor in examining children who may been sexually abused and then testifying on their behalf in court cases.

She had a reputation for being compassionate and sensitive with children who ranged from 18 months to 18 years and was well respected for her observations, said Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller when she was honored in 2002.

He called her an unsung hero.

At the time she had worked on possible sexual assault cases with hundreds, possibly 1,000, children and had started the Child Sexual Assault Clinic at Kadlec, the region’s first sexual assault clinic, where she did exams until about 2009.

She called it just part of her job as a developmental pediatrician.

“I really don’t think I’ve done anything out of the ordinary,” she said in 2002.

She was instrumental in starting the Mid-Columbia Reading Foundation and also was a past board member of the Tri-Cities Chapter of Women Helping Women.

What children need

Her family wrote in her obituary that she “was not only exceptionally smart, she was expansively kind,” both of which were evident in her pediatric practice.

She said in a column printed in the Herald that three things were essential to raise happy and healthy kids: “Parents need awareness of what matters, the motivation to do what is best for their child, and the skills and abilities to make a difference.”

She was one of only about eight women to be named a Tri-Citian of the Year since the award was created in 1962 to honor those who exemplied the best in community service, leadership and selfless acts in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nv5yO_0gIqmQzP00
Dr. Sara Zirkle

It was the Tri-Cities Herald editorial board that noted the “remarkably generous” lives that both she and her husband lived when they were named Tri-Citians of the Year.

They were true partners in life, her family wrote in her obituary, and “her lifelong devotion to Lewis provided him the support he needed to dedicate time and energy to SIGN Fracture Care International.”

The nonprofit in Richland provides education to surgeons in developing countries to use implants to treat broken bones, preventing poor people from becoming permanently disabled. The equipment and supplies are manufactured in Richland and donated.

“Dr. Sara impacted the lives of so many families during her career in medicine,” Hall said. “She served her community in so many ways, a respected leader and devoted partner of Dr. Lew.”

The Zirkles raised three daughters, Elizabeth, Molly and Julie and have nine grandchildren.

Services were set for Wednesday afternoon in Richland.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Benton County, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Health
Richland, WA
Obituaries
City
Richland, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cancer#Community Service#Tri Citian#The Tri Cities
Yakima Herald Republic

Prayer vigil scheduled Saturday for missing Native woman last seen in Toppenish

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday for an Indigenous woman who was last seen in Toppenish in March. The vigil for Benita Long, 40, is set for 7 to 9 p.m. and will begin in the parking lot of the Toppenish Safeway, 711 W. First Ave. It will be led by the Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization. Community members, relatives and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people are invited to participate.
TOPPENISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Homeowner knocks down basement fire before calling KFD

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dayton Street around 9 p.m. on June 24. A fire started in one room on the lower floor of the split level home, which the homeowner knocked down with a fire extinguisher, according to Battalion Chief Mike Barnett. This slowed the fire down enough for him to close the doors, evacuate and call for help.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man rushed to the hospital with injuries suffered while floating the Yakima River

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a leisurely trip down the Yakima River resulted in serious injury as one man was rushed to the hospital after getting caught in an eddy while on a floating excursion. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted to the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
188
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy