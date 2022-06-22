ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch the Incredible Act That Earned Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COMhF_0gIqljqX00

America’s Got Talent returned to our TV screens recently. The third round of auditions for season 17 has people talking about one major highlight. The Mayyas, the all-Arab female dance crew pulled off one of the most memorable performances in the show’s history.

The group was formed in Lebanon by choreographer Nadim Cherfan. AGT cameras were rolling before their performance. Cherfan and his team of dancers got the chance to explain why they came to the U.S. to try and pursue their dreams on the hit show.

“Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing, so it’s really hard, and harder for women,” Nadim said as reported by ET Online. One of the talented dancers added, “Lebanon is a very beautiful country. But we live a daily struggle. Unfortunately, being a dancer as a female Arab… Is not fully supported yet.”

Cherfan also elaborated that he himself grew up watching America’s Got Talent. He was especially inspired by Nightbirde — the late songstress and former AGT Golden Buzzer recipient who battled late-stage cancer when she memorably auditioned for the show in 2021. As big a fan of Nightbirde as he is, Cherfan called The Mayya’s performance on AGT “the most beautiful feeling I’ve ever felt.”

Making AGT History

The dancers hit the stage and took a chance to explain the meaning behind their name: “The proud walk of the lioness.” They promised to hypnotize the judges. Their jaw-dropping display delivered on that promise and the judges were immediately enamored.

“There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” Sofia Vergara marveled after the audition. “It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.” Heidi Klum added, “I want to thank you for giving us a little glimpse of your culture, which is so beautiful. It was just stunning, and I love all of you. I really do.”

The usually tight-lipped Simon Cowell also expressed his amazement after the stunning performance. “This really, really will make a difference, in so many positive ways. And then it was arguably the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen,” he added. “And we are honored to have you here.”

Vergara was clearly moved by the performance like the entire audience. “It’s time for us to vote, but I want to say something first,” Sofia said during the judgment. “I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it. And I want to be part of this!”

She then dropped the biggest piece of praise of all. With a broad smile on her face, she slammed the Golden Buzzer and showered The Mayyas in celebratory confetti and the dancers all broke into tears of joy. The group now moves on to the live rounds in Hollywood to compete against the other acts who make it through the judge cuts.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Date Revealed

Before the NCIS Season 19 finale even aired, fans were already anxiously awaiting the release date of Season 20. And after a month of nail-biting anticipation, we finally have our answer. Like the seasons before it, Season 20 of the hit police procedural is set to premiere in the fall.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic. According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#United States#Reality Tv#Mayyas#Arab#Agt
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Opening Day Box Office Numbers Revealed: Here’s How It Fared Against ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After months of media buildup, Baz Lurhmann’s all-new Elvis biopic premiered in theaters on Friday, June 24th. Ahead of its debut, Elvis had already received mass critical acclaim. The all-new movie, starring 30-year-old actor Austin Butler as the King himself, has already performed better than expected during its debut weekend. In fact, it surpassed its expected threshold and continues to hold its own against Tom Cruise’s massively successful Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. See the numbers below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Working With Husband Nick on New Venture

Vanessa Lachey, who fans of NCIS: Hawai’i know as Jane Tennant, teased a new project she’s doing with her husband. She declined to reveal many details during an interview with the New York Post. But it involves Nick Lachey and could be along the lines of the shows the two host for Netflix. The first was Love Is Blind. It’s a dating series with a twist. Couples go out with each other. But they can’t see each other. They can only talk. Netflix already has picked up the series for two more seasons.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Says She Was in Awe of Working With Ron Howard

When the first episode of The Waltons hit the small screen in 1972, Judy Norton, the actress behind the Walton family’s eldest daughter, Mary Ellen Walton, was only 14 years old. Like many child stars, Judy Norton grew into an adult on the classic TV series. And, as her time on The Waltons took up a large portion of her childhood, she has many fond memories of the show, as well as its cast and crew.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘In the Heat of the Night’: Why Was Joanne St. John Only in One Season?

In 1967, the thriller In the Heat of the Night hit theaters and found both critical and commercial success. Along with receiving seven Oscar nominations, the film is included in the American Film Institute’s 100 top film quotes, and the list of the 100 greatest moves in American cinema. And in 2002, it was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Dad Arnold Doesn’t Have a Cell Phone

Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to fame playing a cybernetic killing machine from the future, but he’s a bit behind when it comes to technology. It’s hard to believe that an icon of science fiction, with roles in The Terminator, Total Recall and Predator would be slow to adopt modern gadgets. However, the former California Governor was recently outed by his own blood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Slam His New Song as ‘Unlistenable’

If there were a Mount Rushmore of music, Ozzy Osbourne would undoubtedly be on it. People all over the world know Ozzy’s name, regardless of their music preferences. He’s been writing hits for more than 50 years and even helped create an entire genre! Though Ronnie James Dio is credited with making heavy metal what it is today, Ozzy isn’t known as the Godfather of Metal for no reason.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Describes How He Chooses His Hollywood Projects

Ron Howard is certified Hollywood royalty. He’s come a long way from his humble beginnings as a member of the Happy Days cast. Now he’s a famed film director with several classics under his belt and multiple awards to his name. With so much experience in the business, Howard is a highly sought-after talent. But he makes his career choices entirely on the artistic merit of the project.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

484K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy