Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks 2022 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Justin Lewis

By Jon Conahan
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 23. The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have some interesting decisions to make on who they want to use the pick on, or if they even want to use the pick. One player that could be a potential fit for...

behindthebuckpass.com

