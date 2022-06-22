Milwaukee Bucks 2022 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Justin Lewis

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, let’s read the league’s tea leaves with regard to what’s brewing with the Washington Wizards:. Likelihood of Washington keeping the No. 10 pick — The franchise has reportedly been willing to move the pick as they look for a veteran guard. The Wizards have been connected to Malcolm Brogdon and they’ve been linked to Collin Sexton (though if the Wiz and Cavs were going to swap picks as part of a Sexton sign-and-trade, they’d have to wait until after free agency begins to make such a deal). Ultimately, it would be surprising if Washington ended up keeping this selection even if it’s for a smaller move that picks up a veteran and moves down slightly in the draft.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO