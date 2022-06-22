2022 NBA draft: JD Davison expected to be drafted by young team on the rise

Former Alabama men’s basketball guard JD Davison joined the program as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. As expected, he only played for the Crimson Tide for one season before declaring for the 2022 NBA draft.

Some were shocked to see the former five-star recruit declare for the draft after seeing how his freshman season wasn’t as dominant as many had expected.

Overall, Davison averaged nearly 26 minutes a game, 46.3% from the field, 72.8% from the line, 8.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

With the 2022 NBA draft upon us, ESPN has revealed their most recent mock draft. Davison is selected in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves finished the 2021-2022 NBA season with an appearance in the playoffs and a record of 46-36.

Roll Tide Wire will follow the 2022 NBA draft and will share live updates regarding Davison and other former Alabama players that are eligible.

