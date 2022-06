I'm once again entering Orrington's annual photo contest and I'd love your opinion on which photo I should submit. Is the Photo Contest Part of Orrington's Old Home Week?. Each year, my hometown of Orrington holds Old Home Week in July. For seven days, a variety of fun activities are held throughout the community, from historical re-enactments to the Sedgeunkedunk Regatta, which is a rubber ducky race. Probably the most popular event is the Endless Yard Sale, which pulls people in from all over the region. This year's Old Home Week is July 15th to the 24th, with the Endless Yard Sale planned for July 15th to the 17th.

ORRINGTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO